Start 2020 off right by spicing up your Instagram Stories with your favorite Disney characters. You've probably seen this new Disney filter on your friends' Stories, but it's actually a little tricky to find if you don't know exactly what to do. If you don't have it yet, here's how to get the Instagram Disney filter to find your character.

Created by Instagram user @arnopartissimo, the Disney filter for Instagram Stories is already catching fire. Rising in popularity over the holiday break and into the new year, the filter itself is actually so simple to use. Once you choose the Disney filter in your Instagram Camera, use the selfie mode to take a video. The spinner activates as soon as you start recording in the Stories camera, and it scrolls through a range of characters above your head in a video, landing on a randomly chosen character. Once you see your character, you can stop recording and then save the video, share it to your Story, or send to friends via DM. You can also try it again to get a different Disney character. You can actually try it as many times as you want to get different results, but first, you'll have to find the filter.

Get The Disney Filter Through Your Friends' Stories

Look through your Instagram friends' Stories to see if any of them have been using the filter.

Find a friend's Story that shows the "Which Disney" filter. Click the "Which Disney" title at the top of their Story. That will bring up a menu that lists the following options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," and "More." Click "Save Effect" to save it to your Instagram Stories camera filters. Then, you'll be able to use it in your Stories camera whenever you want.

Have A Friend Share It With You

If you know a friend who has the filter, you can ask them to send it to you.

All they need to do is click on the "Which Disney" filter in their Instagram Camera and select "Send To..." From there, they just select your account.

Once it's in your DMs, click on the shared filter. Then, you can click the save arrow icon to save it to your Stories camera, or just select "Try It" on the bottom left to test it out.

Find It From The Creator

If you've searched for the filter and have yet to find a trace of it, don't worry. Follow these steps to get the Disney filter without searching through Stories:

Search for the creator of the filter, @arnopartissimo, on your Instagram app and go to his account. Locate the permanent/featured Story in his Highlights that says "Which Disney." You'll recognize it by the Disney logo. Watch the "Which Disney" Story with the filter. Tap the "Which Disney" title at the top and save it to your Stories camera from there.

Once you have the filter, you can enjoy matching yourself up with various Disney characters in your Instagram Stories.