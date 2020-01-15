The current AR filter trend doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. Harry Potter fans who are dying to see which character or house they are should get ready to share the outcome on the 'Gram. Here's how to get the Harry Potter Instagram filters, so you can get sorted into your Hogwarts House.

There are a couple of different Harry Potter filters making their way around Instagram, but both are perfectly magical. One matches you with one of the four Hogwarts Houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin. Created by @arnopartissimo — the same Instagram creator who made the Disney filter for your Stories — the "Which Wizard House" filter puts you underneath the sorting hat before assigning you a house. The other Harry Potter filter is from @juliaroga and simply titled "Harry Potter." The "Harry Potter" filter is like other "Which Character" filters on Instagram. You'll be matched up with one of the characters from HP, including Dobby, Hagrid, Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter, and more. To use either of these HP filters in your Stories, just hold to record a selfie video in your Instagram Camera and watch the cards scroll above your head before matching you up with a character or house.

Get the Harry Potter Filters From Your Friends' Stories

Cycle through friends' Stories to find someone using the Harry Potter filters. Find the title of the filter — "Which Wizard House" or "Harry Potter" — at the top of their Story. Tap it and choose from the following menu options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," or "More." Choose "Save Effect" to save it to your Instagram Stories camera filters. Now, you'll see the filter in your Stories camera.

Receive The Filter From A Friend Via DM

Sometimes you see a filter in Stories and miss the chance to add it to your Instagram Camera. Ask a friend to send it to you in a DM by clicking on a Harry Potter filter in their Stories Camera, selecting "Send To," and choosing you as the recipient.

Now that it's in your DMs, click on the filter image. Next, select the save icon (down arrow) to save it directly to your Stories camera or click "Try It" on the bottom left to test it out before saving.

Get Them Directly From The Creators

If you're having a hard time locating the Harry Potter filters — "Which Wizard House" and "Harry Potter" — you can get them straight from the creators with these steps:

Search the names of the creators in the Instagram app — @juliaroga and @arnopartissimo — and go to their profiles. Follow the creators to get access to their "Smiley face" tab for filters, which will appear to the right of the grid tab for posts. Locate the Harry Potter filter that you're looking for, click on it, and select "Try It" to use it or the save icon to save it to your Stories Camera.

There are already so many AR filters, and they just keep coming. If you enjoy the Harry Potter filters, you might want to try out the 2020 Predictions filter or the Taco Bell filter to keep the fun going.