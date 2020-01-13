Taco Bell is helping customers continue to live más in 2020 by jumping aboard the AR filter train. Fans can now figure out which of the chain's most popular menu items they'd be, thanks to a brand new Instagram Story feature. Here's how to get Taco Bell's AR Instagram filter to try it out yourself.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the popular fast food chain helped nip those weekday scaries in the bud by releasing its iteration of an Instagram Story AR filter, you know, like the Disney and 2020 prediction filters that have been taking over your app lately. If you're a regular on the social media platform, chances are you've dabbled in finding out which Disney or Friends character you're most similar to or checked out the app's pick for your celebrity doppelgänger. Now, you can find out which of the company's popular food items you are by checking out Taco Bell's version, which it's dubbed "Which Item?" Just like all the other AR filters, you'll see an image of yourself with a large sign over your head when you open up the feature and start recording. The filter will then start going through all the different possible options before landing on the final choice, which in this case is the Taco Bell delicacy that's the foodie equivalent of a spirit animal.

Now, I wouldn't be too disappointed if you don't get the item you were hoping for. In almost all cases, it's hard to determine how your filter of choice picks one of the options for you, and I got different picks every time I tried it.

The company says all users will start out with the same eight possibilities: the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cinnamon Twists, Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Quesarito, Chicken Quesadilla, Mexican Pizza, or Doritos Locos Tacos. Unfortunately, the feature only shows you a photo of the menu item it picked for you instead of giving you the item's name, so this filter is probably best for T-Bell devotees who know all the different options by sight.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Get it from a friend's or a public figure's Story.

Like with all Instagram Story filters, the easiest way to find this one and try it for yourself is by grabbing it from a friend's or public figure's Instagram Story. Like with all of the platform's filters, when you see it in someone's Story, you can select where it says "Which Item?" at the top and then opt to either save the filter, try it, or both.

You can also have a friend send it to you. All you need to do to send a filter is to open it in your Instagram camera, tap where it says "Which Item?" at the bottom of the screen, and then tap the paper airplane icon that says "Send to."

Find it from the Taco Bell Instagram account.

Another way to try out this filter is by heading to the Taco Bell account on Instagram. Once you're there, you can tap on the smiley face, which is the third option from the left, right above the T-Bell grid. Once you do that, you can tap the filter and try it. You can also save it to your camera by tapping the checkmark at the bottom of the screen.