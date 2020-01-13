There's a new AR filter on Instagram that'll match you with your celebrity doppelgänger. The filter already boasts celebrity fans like Kylie Jenner with a picker showcasing some of the most recognizable women of the moment, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. If you're ready to dive in, here's how to get Instagram's celebrity look-alike filter to share your own star match with your followers.

The Story feature is officially called the "You Look Like…" Instagram filter. It works by virtually affixing a large sign to the user's head. Once you hit the record button, it'll start cycling through a few different female celebrities' names. At the end, it'll land on a name, and you'll be notified which star you apparently most resemble out of all the different choices. Now, it's always best to take these new AR filters with a grain of salt. It's tough to judge the accuracy of your results and exactly how the filter determines how close of a match you are with one of your choices. For example, when I tried it myself a few times, I got three different celebrities, although I did notice they all were dark brunette and had dark features. When Kylie Jenner shared a video of her checking it out on her Instagram Story, she recorded herself landing on Taylor Swift, who is pretty much her polar opposite.

The choices changed slightly every time I tried it out, but female celebrities like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Camilla Cabello, Halsey, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Lana Del Rey were included in the options.

Find It From The Creator

Keeping that all in mind, here's how to check it out for yourself. If you're not seeing it on your friends' Stories, you'll want to go to the creator's Instagram profile, which is @juliataskaeva. Once you select the smiley face button just above her posts, you'll be taken to a page showcasing all the filters that she has created on the social media platform. Once you scroll down and see the "You Look Like…" Instagram filter, you can choose to save it and then try it out for yourself.

Find It From A Friend

The easiest way to find your celebrity match is if you see one of your friends using it on their Instagram Story. In this case, you just have to tap where you see the name of the filter at the top of the video, and you'll be prompted if you want to save and try the feature. You can also have a friend sent it to you from their Instagram app. To send an AR filter, you open it in your Instagram camera, tap the name of the filter at the bottom of your screen, and then tap the little paper airplane icon that says "Send to."

Again, it's hard to vouch for the accuracy of this filter, but try it out and let your friends be the judge once you share your results.