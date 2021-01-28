Inviting your followers to your very own TikTok Ted Talk has never been easier, thanks to a viral new Instagram filter. If you're one of the many users who've realized they need to leave the app to get the effect, you might be wondering how to get the Ted Talk Instagram filter on TikTok. Follow these easy steps to seamlessly share your ~hot takes~ on whatever subject.

Thanks to Instagram user @SlimShader_, regular people can follow in the steps of famous public figures like Stephen Hawking and Brené Brown by making their own Ted Talk and sharing it with their followers. Naturally, the "Tod Talk" Instagram filter pokes fun at the seriousness of a traditional Ted Talk by virtually affixing the user's face on a tiny cartoon body, and the content being geared more toward the mundane rather than "aha moments." At the end of your speech, the camera zooms away and you can see a crowd of virtual people clapping and cheering at all the wisdom you're imparting while your face appears in a screen at the back of the stage.

Unsurprisingly, the filter is trending on TikTok, and as of Jan. 28, the hashtag #TodTalk had 311.7K views. With users looking to put a comedic spin on their own Ted Talks, you might be tempted to join the bandwagon. Luckily, finding it on Instagram and then importing your video into TikTok is very easy.

How To Find Instagram's Ted Talk Filter:

1. First, head to your Instagram app and open your Story Camera to locate a carousel of filters you've saved as well as suggested effects.

2. Swipe left through all the filters until you see the option to select the "Browse Effects" icon. You'll then be taken to the Effects Gallery with tabs of your saved effects as filters that are currently trending. Select the magnifying glass in the right corner of your screen to search for "Tod Talk" or the creator "SlimShader_." Once you tap on the filter, you'll want to record your video then save it to your device to import into TikTok.

How To Import The Ted Talk Filter To TikTok:

1. Once you've saved your filtered video to your device, open TikTok and tap the plus sign (+) to start a recording. Next, select the Upload icon that's located to the right of the record button to upload your video.

2. Next, you'll see editing effects that allow you to manipulate the length and speed of your video or add effects like additional filters, stickers, and text.

3. Once you tap next and make sure your sharing preferences are set how you want them to be, you can hit the "post" button at the bottom of the screen to share your Ted Talk with the TikTok community.

The rest is up to you, so you might want to consider looking through the #TodTalk hashtag on TikTok to see what's already been covered and come up with some ideas of your own.