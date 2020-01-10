The "Which Disney" character filter on Instagram really started a trend, and now there are plenty of these TV and film filters popping up that'll match you with your favorite character. IMHO, the Friends filter that's been making the rounds is one of the best ones yet. If you want to find out if you're Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Joey Tribani, or even Gunther, you'll want to use this fun filter in your Stories. But like similar filters, it's a little tough to find, so here's how to get the Friends Instagram filter to reveal which character you are.

If you've seen your people on Instagram using the filter recently, then you'll know how it works. Created by Instagram user @natali.zmi, using the filter is a breeze once you have it. Simply open your Instagram Camera and start recording with the filter. Then, this filter prompts you to tap the screen. The cards above your head will begin to flip through like a spinner before finally matching you with a character from the show. So, get ready to feel like you're going to the real Central Perk and give this filter a shot.

Save The Friends Filter From Your Friends' Stories

If you see it in one of your friend's Stories or think a friend of yours might have used the Friends Instagram filter, watch their Stories to see if you can find it.

Locate a friend's Story that shows them using the Friends filter. Select the "Which Friends" filter title on the top left of the screen. See the menu with the options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To," and "More." Click on "Save Effect." This will save the filter to your Instagram Stories camera. Now, you can use the filter whenever you choose.

Have A Friend Share The Friends Filter With You

This is easier if you know you've already seen one of your BFFs using the filter. Ask them to send it to you in a DM, which they can do with the following steps:

Have them click on the "Friends Character" filter in their Instagram Camera filters, then select "Send To" and your account. It'll appear in your DMs, where you can click the on the shared filter. Then, tap the save arrow icon to save it to your Stories Camera, or choose "Try It" first and you can save it after you've recorded.

Find The "Friends Character" Filter Directly From The Creator

If you're still having a hard time finding the filter, don't give up. You can find it directly from the creator with these steps below:

Type the creator's handle, @natali.zmi, in the search bar in your Instagram app (this won't work on your computer). You'll see her saved featured Stories below her info. Select the Story that says "FRIENDS MASK." It will have a purple background with the golden picture frame like the show. Watch the Story. You'll be able to save it to your Stories Camera from there by clicking on the save icon at the bottom of the screen.

Instagram / @natali.zmi

If you're having fun with the Friends filter, you may also want to check out the Disney Filter or the 2020 Predictions filter. These viral filters make for funny Stories on the 'Gram.