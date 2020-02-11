You've probably seen plenty of exciting filters popping up on your Instagram Stories lately. If you're a fan of The Good Place, you'll want to check out the new themed effect that'll unveil which character you are from the show. If you don't already have it, here's how to get The Good Place Instagram Story filter.

The trending filter was created by the official The Good Place Instagram account: @nbcthegoodplace. It's super simple to use once you've got the filter. Once you've chosen The Good Place filter in your Instagram camera, you'll tap on the selfie mode to take a video. As soon as you start recording, the spinner above your head, which reads "Which The Good Place character are you?" will activate. It quickly scrolls through different characters above your head before landing on a randomly chosen character. There are so many characters you could get, including Janet, Michael, Cindy, or Eleanor. If you're not happy with the character you end up with, don't worry. You can keep activating the spinner as many times as you a the character that makes you say, "Holy forking shirtballs!"

Once you're happy with the result, you can stop recording and save the video before sharing it to your Story or to your friends via DM. Before you get started, of course, you'll need to know how find the filter.

Find it from the creator.

Type @nbcthegoodplace into your search bar on Instagram, then tap on the account. Tap on the "Smiley Face" tab above your photo grid. Select the "Good Place Character" filter, and then tap on the "Try It" button in the lower left corner to test it out. You can also select the save button to save it to your Instagram camera for future use.

Have a friend send it to you.

If you've spotted the cool effect on your friends' Story lately, you can ask your pal to send it to you. All they'll need to do is select the "Good Place Character" filter in their Instagram camera, tap "Send To..." and then select your account.

Once you've received the effect in your DMs, tap on the filter. You'll then be able to click the save arrow icon to save it to your Stories, or select "Try It" on the bottom left to test it out.

Get it through your friends' Stories.

You can also easily get the filter directly from your friends' Stories once you've spotted it being used.

Watch a friend's Story that features the "Good Place Character" filter. Tap the filter title at the top of their Story. You'll then see a list of options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," and "More." You can tap "Save Effect" to save the filter to your Instagram camera or "Try It" to test it out.

You might already be missing The Good Place since it ended its four-year run on Jan. 31, but you can keep having fun with your fave characters, thanks to this IG filter.