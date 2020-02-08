Instagram Story filters are still going strong after the trend caught fire when the Disney character filter started circulating at the end of 2019. Now, these filters are blowing up, and if you've ever wondered which Bravo reality show starlet you were, you can find out with the help of a new Real Housewives filter. Here's where to get the Real Housewives Instagram Story filter to channel your inner housewife.

Created by a reality on-demand streaming service's Instagram account, @hayusocial, the "Hayu Real Housewives" filter works like other AR predictor filters. All you need to do is record a selfie video, watch the cards flip above your head, and wait for it to select your match. Some of the housewives in the filter are Teresa Giudice, Nene Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, and Kyle Richards. Since these AR filters work randomly, you can always film another video if you don't like your first match. Locating AR predictor filters isn't the easiest task if you're looking blindly, but with these steps, you'll be using the Real Housewives filter in no time.

Check your friends' IG Stories to find it.

One of the easiest ways to find the "Hayu Real Housewives" filter is to see if one of your friends has used it by watching their Stories.

If you see the Real Housewives filter in a friend's Story, tap the title on the top of the screen that says, "Hayu Real Housewives." You can select "Save Effect" from there, which will save the filter in your Stories Camera. Once in the camera, you'll find the "Hayu Real Housewives" to the left of the shutter.

Ask a friend to share it with you in a DM

If you know a friend has used the Real Housewives filter, but you didn't find it in their Story, you can ask them to share the "Hayu Real Housewives" filter with you.

They'll just select the "Hayu Real Housewives" filter in their Instagram camera. Then, they'll tap "Send To..." from the filter's menu, and select your Instagram account.

The "Hayu Real Housewives" filter will appear in a DM from your friend. Select the filter tile in the message. You'll see a menu. Choose "Try It" if you want to test it out first or tap the down arrow to save it to your Stories Camera.

Go to the creator's account

If all else fails, you can get it easily from the creator's account with these steps:

Type @hayusocial into the search bar in the Instagram app, then tap on the account. Select the "Smiley Face" tab next to the post grid tab, then scroll down. Find the "Hayu Real Housewives" filter, select the tile, and then tap the save button to save it to your camera.

After you've got the filter, you can share it with your friends, and celebrate your inner reality star. Just make sure you have a glass of wine on hand when you get your result so you can fully embody whichever diva you get.