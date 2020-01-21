You've probably seen your friends using cool new filters on their Instagram Stories lately. The AR effects are wildly popular on social media, and for good reason, since they're so much fun to use. If you haven't yet been able to find the filters, you've probably been wondering why you don't have Instagram Story Filters.

First off, it's always a good idea to make sure you have the latest version of Instagram dowloaded on your phone. If your first move is to search the name of the filter you're looking for in the Instagram app, you won't find any helpful results. This is probably the main reason you're not seeing the filters. Unfortunately, it's not possible to search specific filters by name in the Instagram app. You can access some filters from the Effects Gallery where they're sorted into different categories, but this is a roundabout way since there's no search bar.

So, how TF do you get your hands on these filters? Instagrammers have been getting the effects with a few different methods. The easiest way to find a filter is tap on the filter's name when you spot it during an Instagram Story, but you can also access an effect by going to the filter creator's Instagram page.

1. Find filters within your friends' Stories.

Watch a friend's Story with the filter you want Find the title of the filter at the top of their Story. Tap on it and see the menu options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," and "More." Select "Save Effect" to save it to your Instagram Stories camera filters. You'll now be able to access the filter in your camera on Instagram Stories whenever you want.

2. Find filters from the creators.

First, find out the creator's name of the filter you want to use. Look up the creator with your IG search bar to get to their profile. Tap on the "Smiley face" tab above their photo grid to see all their currently available Story filters, and choose the filter you want to try. The, tap the "Try it" button in the lower left hand corner. Press and hold down the record button in the Instagram Camera to use the filter, which you can then save and send to your followers. To save the filter for yourself, click the name of the filter at the bottom of your screen and select "Save Effect."

3. Have a friend send filters to you.

If you've seen someone you follow use a filter you want to try but you missed the chance to access it from their Story, they can send it to you. Here's how to send a filter:

Open your Camera in Instagram Story and scroll to the desired filter. Tap on the filer name at the bottom of the screen, and then select the "Send to" option. Then, your desired recipient will receive it via DM. From there, they can try it and save it for themselves.

When you use a filter, there will be an AR spinner above your head, which randomly selects a character or response for you. For example, The Office filter, which was created by @anton.alpen, could match you with one of your fave characters from the television show. If you aren't paired with the character you want, you can always try the spinner again until you do. Here are some of the popular filers available:

Now that you know how to find the elusive new filters, don't forget to share the hilarious results with all your pals on IG.