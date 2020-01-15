Spicing up your Instagram Story with filters is all the rage right now, especially because there are so many cool options to try out. Whether it's the the 2020 Prediction filter or the Disney filter, you won't want to miss out on the viral effects available. Here's how to search filters on Instagram Story so you can get in on all the AR fun.

There are plenty of popular filters to try out, and you've probably seen them all over your friends' Stories. When you want to partake in the fun yourself, though, it can get a little tricky. You can't simply search the name of the filter on Instagram and have it pop up. Thankfully, there are some pretty simple ways you can get the AR filters and have some fun of your own.

First things first, make sure your Instagram app is updated to the latest version, otherwise the filters won't work. The easiest way to search for an effect is by heading to the filter creator's Instagram account. Of course, to do that, you'll have to know who created each of the filters, so here are some of the most popular ones going around:

Once you know which filter you want, you can use your mobile Instagram app to get started.

Find a filter through the creator.

Search the creator of the filter you want to use to get to their IG profile. Tap the smiley face icon above their grid to see all their currently available Story filters. Tap on the filter you want to try, and then tap the "Try it" button in the lower left hand corner. To use the filter, press and hold down the record button in the Instagram Camera, which you can then save and send to all your followers. To save the filter for yourself, tap the name of the filter at the bottom of your screen and select "Save Effect."

Find a filter through your friends.

If you want to check out a filter not listed above, you can always access it from people you follow on Instagram.

When you come across someone using an AR filter in their Story, it'll have the name of the filter and the name of the creator listed at the top. You can tap on that to try it yourself, and you can also save the filter to your Instagram Camera. Also, if a friend has a filter saved on their camera, they can send it to you by opening the filter in their Instagram Camera, tapping on the filter name at the bottom, and then choosing "Send to"

It doesn't look like the AR filter trend is going away anytime soon, so it's time to start searching and posting them to your Stories.