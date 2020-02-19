The AR Instagram filter trend isn't over yet. While you may have matched up with your fave character from Friends or a superhero from Marvel, you may not have seen the Star Wars filter until now. Well, here's how to get the Star Wars Instagram Story filter, so you can match with your fave characters from a galaxy far, far away, including Baby Yoda.

The "Which Star Wars" filter creator, @at.augmented, will help the force to be with you, and once you've got the Star Wars filter on IG, using it is easy. Film a selfie video and watch as the AR cards flip through Star Wars characters above your head, then, the spinner will stop and match you up with a character. Like the other AR predictor filters on the 'Gram, the matches are random, so you can get any character including Baby Yoda, adult Yoda, Han Solo, Jabba the Hutt, R2-D2, or C-3PO. If you don't like who you've been matched with, don't worry, because you can always record again to get the match you want. The Star Wars filter is a little tricky to find, though, so here's how to get it so you can get in on the fun.

Find it in your friends' Stories.

If you've seen any of your friends using the Star Wars filter, you can snag it right from their Story.

When you see it, tap where it says "Which Star Wars?" and choose from the menu options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," and "More." Select "Save Effect" to save it to your Instagram Stories Camera. In your Instagram Camera, you'll find the Star Wars filter to the left of the shutter button.

Ask a friend to send the filter to you.

If you follow a lot of filter stans, you may be able to ask one of your friends to send you the Star Wars filter. If you've seen a friend using it, ask them to send it to you via a Direct Message.

To do so, your friend will select the "Which Star Wars?" filter in their Instagram Camera and tap "Send To..." from the menu, then they'll select your IG handle.

Go to your DMs and you'll see the "Which Star Wars" filter in a message. Tap on the filter tile. You'll see a menu. Select "Try It" to give the filter a try or select the save arrow to save it to your Instagram Camera directly.

Get it from the creator.

The easiest way to get the Star Wars filter if you can't find it in your friends' Stories is to go to the creator's Instagram profile, @at.augmented, in the app.