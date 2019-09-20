What's a bigger milestone than defining the relationship, meeting your SO's parents, and moving in together? Committing to a Halloween couples' costume, of course. It's one thing to become Instagram official, but Halloween-costume-on-Instagram official? A completely different animal. Whether you're going for sexy, eerie, cute, or a mix of the three, a couples' costume can make for a super fun project to do with your boo — emphasis on boo! This year in particular is ripe with inspiration for queer couples' costumes for Halloween 2019.

The options are endless. You can make like Rue and Jules from Euphoria and break out the heavy eye pigments with a Euphoria-inspired makeup look. You can make like Shawmila and go the Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello route — awkward Instagram makeout session and all. Or you can dress up like Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, though they’re only a couple in our dreams. The below queer couples’ costumes stem from 2019's most iconic pop culture moments, including fearless duo from movies and TV shows who balance homework and homeroom with fighting monsters and taking down governments. Or, you know, taking down Satan himself.

Others include couples who’ve had each others’ backs through thick and thin, whether that’s fighting villains in space, villains in the city that never sleeps, or the villain we all have to fight: the heteronormative patriarchy. Here are seven picks for you and your boo to have a frightfully delightful (but still pretty fashionable) Halloween this year.

Robin & Nancy From 'Stranger Things' Adult Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume - Stranger Things $49.99 | Spirit Halloween The number one lesson I learned from Stranger Things Season 3: There is no wrong time to rock the Scoops Ahoy uniform. But this year's Halloween party? Ideal. As a lesbian character, Robin Buckley is the perfect choice for a queer Halloween 2019 costume. And although she never got with Tammy Thompson, there is another option for Robin's girlfriend that plenty of fans have explored: Nancy Wheeler. Yes, I know it didn't happen on the show, but can I dream? While you can purchase Nancy's purple, very '80s work dress, you can also take a more DIY route by recreating Nancy Wheeler's looks with regular, every-day items. A shearling jacket, flannel, and sweater are all things that'll serve you well, even after Oct. 31.