Have you ever looked at a couple and thought, "wow those people really are meant to be together"? Well, that's basically how I feel every time I see a photo of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Their love and connection radiates from screen and watching them interact in interviews together makes it even more obvious that their connection is a powerful one. But... is it written in the stars? Well, to answer that question, we need to take a closer look at Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's astrological compatibility.

Rapinoe was born July 4 under the sign of Cancer and Bird's birthday is October 16, which makes her a Libra. These may not be signs you would typically put together since, at first glance, they don't have a ton in common. However, when they do find one another they create a very unique and satisfying bond, one that is built on shared passion and finding a person who both balances and brings out the strengths in one another. From what we've seen of these two together, that all makes a lot of sense. Here is what else we can divine about Rapinoe and Bird's relationship dynamic based on this couple's astrological compatibility.

Cancer and Libra can create a beautiful home life together. Giphy One of the strengths that these signs have when they come together is the beautiful and aspirational life they create. Libra, ruled by Venus, has a real appreciation for the aesthetically pleasing things in life, whether that's creating a gorgeous living space, eating great food, or taking in the arts. While some signs would see these things as impractical, Cancer is drawn the the ideal life that Libra creates and is comforted by how connected to their heart Libra is. Cancer often struggles to open up their heart, but Libra’s romantic and easygoing nature knows just how to break down those walls.

Their biggest struggle is in avoiding conflict. Neither Cancer nor Libra is a big fan of conflict in a relationship, and both will go to great lengths to avoid it. While this may make for a peaceful dynamic early on, it can serious problems in the relationship over time. Libra may feel as though they have to stuff down their feelings to avoid upsetting or wounding sensitive Cancer and may disconnect over time. Instead of speaking up about how they are feeling, Cancer will internalize it until the resentment grows toxic. For these two to go all the way, they will have to find a means to process their feelings in a healthy and open way.