Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird’s Astrological Compatibility Says They’re A Winning Combo
Have you ever looked at a couple and thought, "wow those people really are meant to be together"? Well, that's basically how I feel every time I see a photo of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Their love and connection radiates from screen and watching them interact in interviews together makes it even more obvious that their connection is a powerful one. But... is it written in the stars? Well, to answer that question, we need to take a closer look at Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's astrological compatibility.
Rapinoe was born July 4 under the sign of Cancer and Bird's birthday is October 16, which makes her a Libra. These may not be signs you would typically put together since, at first glance, they don't have a ton in common. However, when they do find one another they create a very unique and satisfying bond, one that is built on shared passion and finding a person who both balances and brings out the strengths in one another. From what we've seen of these two together, that all makes a lot of sense. Here is what else we can divine about Rapinoe and Bird's relationship dynamic based on this couple's astrological compatibility.
Cancer and Libra can create a beautiful home life together.
One of the strengths that these signs have when they come together is the beautiful and aspirational life they create. Libra, ruled by Venus, has a real appreciation for the aesthetically pleasing things in life, whether that's creating a gorgeous living space, eating great food, or taking in the arts. While some signs would see these things as impractical, Cancer is drawn the the ideal life that Libra creates and is comforted by how connected to their heart Libra is. Cancer often struggles to open up their heart, but Libra’s romantic and easygoing nature knows just how to break down those walls.
Their biggest struggle is in avoiding conflict.
Neither Cancer nor Libra is a big fan of conflict in a relationship, and both will go to great lengths to avoid it. While this may make for a peaceful dynamic early on, it can serious problems in the relationship over time. Libra may feel as though they have to stuff down their feelings to avoid upsetting or wounding sensitive Cancer and may disconnect over time. Instead of speaking up about how they are feeling, Cancer will internalize it until the resentment grows toxic. For these two to go all the way, they will have to find a means to process their feelings in a healthy and open way.
Together they create a winning balance.
When air and water come together, as in the case of Libra and Cancer, respectively, you either get a storm or balance of opposing forces — one that creates tension and energy that can become passion, motivation, and activism. Libra also helps to bring the lighter, more fun-loving side of Cancer out, while for their part, Cancer helps ground and steady Libra, which can sometimes blow wherever the wind takes her. This give and take creates a balance that heightens both of their strengths and helps to combat their shortcomings. In other words they have the potential to make each other better more fulfilled version of themselves.
Honestly, would you expect anything less from these two? Consider my complete fandom of them and their love, totally validated.