Captain Marvel's Hair In 'Avengers: Endgame' Is My Biggest Takeaway From The Movie, TBH

This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Captain Marvel's origin story only debuted in the form of a movie earlier this year, but the legendary superhero rose to the occasion when the remaining Avengers joined forces with her to reverse Thanos' worldwide destruction in Avengers: Endgame. A woman is obviously more than her looks and style choices, but during this epic superhero mashup, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers debuted a new haircut that the internet is loving. She popped in and out of the battle action, but Captain Marvel's hair in Avengers: Endgame could be a clue about future Marvel stories.

ICYMI, Carol Danvers' appearance first caused a stir when the character debuted in Endgame promotional footage with a more glamorous look than seen in March's Captain Marvel. She wore considerably more makeup and her hair was perfectly blown out, not exactly matching with the barefaced Carol introduced in Captain Marvel. Many fans didn't agree with this choice, sparking responses from those behind the decision. Larson clarified that she filmed Endgame before Captain Marvel, and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo then explained that Larson created Carol's Endgame look, apparently "experimenting" with the character before she really knew her. Well, we've all had regrettable experiences with too much eyeliner or hair product, right?

In the end, Carol's glossy mane and makeup didn't stick around, as Endgame jumped forward five years and the characters had changed appearances to document the time passing. Carol returned with a voluminous pixie cut of sorts, debuting longer hair on top of her head and shorter locks on the sides. You can see the new style in full detail in this Instagram post of Larson and her stunt double Joanna Bennett.

The change seemingly reflects the hairstyle of Captain Marvel's comic book equivalent. Entertainment Weekly reports that when the Ms. Marvel comic series shifted into Captain Marvel in 2012, the title character debuted a faux-hawk haircut. Carol's Endgame cut isn't completely similar, but it serving as a purposeful tribute to the comics does make sense.

Change inevitably inspires a range of opinions, but the shorter haircut is receiving its fair share of praise on Twitter.

The new hairdo has also inspired a discussion about Captain Marvel's sexuality. Co-director Joe Russo appeared in Endgame as a man grieving his male partner, marking the first openly gay character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Carol's hair has some fans hopeful that any future Captain Marvel films may add on to that statistic.

No one from the franchise has specifically commented on the haircut yet, so its inclusion could just be a move to symbolize a new era in the Endgame story. We don't know for sure whether Marvel is planning a Captain Marvel sequel, but maybe a follow-up film will shed some light on any greater significance behind Carol's hair. Speaking to EW, the Russo brothers also seemed up for including more representation in future Marvel films. Anthony Russo told the magazine:

...it’s just staggering, across cultures, every spectrum within every culture, every age group, just the amount of people, the range of people who these movies have become important to. We feel like we need to be more active and inclusive in terms of reaching out to that entire fan base.

Until more diverse stories are introduced, here's to Carol embracing a look that feels more in sync with her roots.