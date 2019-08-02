Queer Eye has done a lot to change lives. The "more than a makeover" show helps people all across America improve their lives with the help of the Fab Five: Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Tan France. But while the Fab Five was busy teaching the world about the magic of self-care, were their lives changing too — perhaps with a new romance? In July, rumors started swirling on social media that two of the Queer Eye guys are actually a romantic item. So are Jonathan and Antoni from Queer Eye dating? They finally put the rumors to rest... for now.

In a clip from Strahan and Sara, the Fab Five answer questions about Queer Eye and their very active social media presence. "There has been a little social media tea that’s been going on," co-host Keke Palmer asks. "So what's the tea, love?"

That tea is all about the state of Jonathan and Antoni's relationship. On July 30, Jonathan posted an Instagram of Antoni and himself, while Karamo scowls in the background. In the caption, he wrote: "These pics are so cute I posted another one. I love my Antoni bae & @karamo jealousy doesn’t look good on you 😂😂"

Jonathan calling Anotni "bae" is maybe enough to spark some rumors of romance, but Karamo took it one step further by commenting on the post, "Hahahahaha I love you both! And for all who are asking. It’s real. They are a couple and in love. First Fab 5 couple."

Palmer has plenty of reason to ask the two about their possible couple status, since they seem to be acting like a couple of lovebirds. Even Jonathan's family is wondering what the deal is. Jonathan tweeted, "Dad called this morning. 'What is this curfluffle w Antoni, are you two dating?'"

However, the Fab Five put an end to the rumors during their appearance on Strahan and Sara... sort of. In the clip, they laugh off the rumors and say that they've just been joking about a relationship because they're bored. "We have way too much free times on our hands sometimes, honestly," Antoni says.

However, Karamo is keeping some hope of a Jonathan/Antoni relationship alive. He chimes in, saying, "I’m just gonna say, where there is smoke, there is fire."

The notion of Jonathan and Antoni dating all started on July 4 when Anotni posted an Instagram of himself and Jonathan kissing. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "I guess Amurica’s birthday’s our anniversary, babe. ❤️" The account for Jonathan's own podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, commented on the Instagram post with heart-eyes emoji, which fueled the flames of the rumor even more.

However, despite all the photo evidence (and Karamo's teasing) it really does seem like Jonathan and Anotni are simply joking around. In addition to laughing off the rumors of an actual romance during the Strahan and Sara appearance, Jonathan also tweeted, "Also for clarification, @antoni & I are a couple.... of very close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday, but that day is not necessarily today. Love yew hauxs."

It looks like all the Jonathan and Antoni shippers will just have to continue holding out hope that the day they might actually fall in love will come sooner rather than later.