When it comes to celebrity couples, fans can either be die-hard shippers or total haters. And if you're on Twitter, you've probably seen it all when it comes to Shamila — that is, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. For every stan tweeting "Stream 'Señorita!'" and gushing over that VMAs kiss, there's a troll cooking up shady memes and videos about Shamila being a publicity stunt. And since them kissing is such a big d*mn deal, apparently, Shamila had the perfect way to address the haters picking apart their relationship. Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Instagram makeout absolutely shut them down.

In a video posted to Mendes' Instagram profile, he and Cabello begin by addressing their fans saying, "We saw on Twitter you guys saying stuff about the way we're kissing, and how it looks weird, how we kiss 'like fish.'" ("Yeah! Really hurt our feelings," Cabello chimes in.) "We just want to show you how we really kiss," Mendes finishes, before the two proceed to have a goofy, disjointed makeout session with lots of lip, tongue and biting.

They were, of course, very much kidding and poking fun of the way their fans think they kiss in public. TBH, thank goodness because it was painful to watch.

At the same time, you've got to give it to them. Based on the wide responses the video received, this adorably self-deprecating clip did the job, and proved that this famous pair DGAF about what anyone says. The Instagram post racked up tons of comments, including a stream of laugh-crying emojis from Niall Horan, an aggressive "HAHAHAHAHA" from Charlie Puth, and an "incredible form" from Bazzi. Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic, who worked with Mendes on "Particular Taste," commented, "Dude, stop messing around and make her guacamole. You're in Mexico for God's sakes, you have everything you need!"

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the Shamila discourse continued. Some fans were living for the way their faves threw caution to the social media wind. Others? Not so much. One person posted a screenshot of a Google search that read, "how to erase my own memory."

Folks on Twitter called Mendes and Cabello everything from human window-washers, to Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. But it wasn't all harsh. One person on Twitter cracked a light-hearted joke about an FBI agent being shook watching Mendes and Cabello kiss through the phone. Another thew it back to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's SNL skit about awkwardly filming a Spiderman kiss.

Even some Shamila shippers gave Mendes and Cabello serious side-eye knowing they'd have to answer for their faves the next day.

Anyone who's been privy to Shamila internet drama couldn't have imagined this. One day, you're pausing, playing, and rewinding video clips like a forensic scientist to figure out whether Mendes and Cabello kissed in the "Señorita" video. The next, you're holding your breath as you watch their steamy VMAs performance. Then, comes their surprise kiss at Mendes' concert in Toronto, and now... this. Whatever this is.

No matter if you find it endearing or cringeworthy, Shamila has made their message loud and clear: They really couldn't care less what anyone thinks.