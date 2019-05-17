Popular culture and the media are filled with mixed messages about sex. Songs and movies often emphasize how mind-blowingly awesome it can be… but at the same time, quality sex education is severely lacking in the United States. As a result, misconceptions about female sexual pleasure are common, and it can be difficult to know where to turn to find accurate information about your body and your sexuality.

Sadly, there’s a lot of unreliable information out there. According to Planned Parenthood, only 13 states in the United States require that sex education be medically accurate, and 26 states don't mandate sex education at all — which leaves it up to individual school districts to decide what to teach. And even when the facts are correct, sex education almost never includes a discussion about how to have a pleasurable sex life, especially for LGBTQIA+ folks. Only nine states require that discussion of sexual orientation be inclusive. Instead, people are left to their own devices to figure out what feels good — and sexuality (especially for women) can be exceedingly complex and varied.

That’s why Dr. Holly Richmond, Certified Sex Therapist and LMFT, has partnered with sexual wellness brand K-Y to help women have more fulfilling and pleasurable sexual experiences. I spoke to Richmond about the most common misconceptions about female sexual pleasure, and what you should know about how female sexuality really works. As it turns out, there are plenty of ways to have an amazing sex life on your own or with a partner — it all comes down to arming yourself with accurate information. Knowledge is power.

Read on to learn five major myths about women and sex.

1. Women don’t (or shouldn’t) masturbate. Giphy One of the most common misconceptions Richmond hears is that masturbation is pleasurable for men, but not for women. This has a lot to do with social stigma around self-pleasure. “Women absolutely do masturbate and always have, though I believe with more language around sex positivity and healthy sex for women, the percentage of women and female adolescents masturbating is increasing,” Richmond tells Elite Daily. A 2019 study by sex toy manufacturer TENGA found that 78% of U.S. women have masturbated, starting at an average age of 15.8 years old — so obviously, it’s not just an activity for men. Solo sexy time is one of the best ways to learn what you like in the bedroom. “If you don’t know what feels good, experiment,” Richmond encourages. “Get curious with your body and your mind.” If you want to learn to masturbate but aren’t sure where to start, check out this guide to get you started.

3. Penetration is the most pleasurable aspect of sex. Giphy In your sex education class (if you had one), you probably learned that penetration is the be-all and end-all of sexual encounters. But did you know that less than one-fifth of women can achieve orgasm from penetration alone? Most women require clitoral stimulation as well, which is not as easily achieved during penetrative sex. As a result, men are having orgasms more often than women. This is what’s known as the orgasm gap, which Richmond describes as “the discrepancy between how many times a man has an orgasm compared to how many times a woman does in heterosexual partnered sex.” In a 2017 report, 95% percent of heterosexual men reported achieving orgasm almost every time during sex, compared with just 65% of heterosexual women. For lesbian women, the number is higher (86%), but still not on par with heterosexual men. Richmond says this gap is a result of incorrect information about female pleasure. “I believe solid information, good communication and sex positive strategies will help to diminish [the orgasm gap],” she tells Elite Daily. “Women can teach themselves how to have orgasms through explorative self-pleasure and the belief that they deserve it (no shame involved!)” Talk with your partner about what turns you on. “Good, open communication is key for great sex, and most of the time, partners truly appreciate the feedback,” Richmond says. “If a woman is having great sex, her partner will almost certainly be having great sex, too.”

4. Period sex is not enjoyable for women. Giphy Worried that being on your period will make sex feel uncomfortable? Richmond says it’s actually quite the opposite. “Orgasms can reduce symptoms of PMS, including cramps and headaches,” she explains. When you have an orgasm, your muscles contract and release, and your body releases endorphins that make you feel happy and relaxed. Some research has even suggested that period sex could speed up the shedding of your uterine lining, making your period shorter. Obviously, if you’re feeling bloated and crampy and don’t want to have sex, don’t have it. But if you’re up for trying it out, period sex can be hot AF and a great form of stress relief.