For just about everyone, sex is a huge part of life. It's intimate, it's satisfying, and if you're in a relationship, it can bring you and your partner closer. But regardless of your relationship status, sex can get confusing. Everyone is different and enjoys sex differently, so it goes without saying that some people have a much higher need for sex during the week than others. But, how often should you have sex in a week? Well, according to experts, it's complicated.

"Having sex regularly helps you stay happy and healthy, both physically and mentally," online dating expert Julie Spira tells Elite Daily. "Sex is a bonding experience that keeps couples connected, and without it, relationships can suffer. Even if you’re exhausted from a stressful work schedule, make sure to find sexy time on the weekends with your partner."

But is there an actual number of times you should be getting it on with your partner on an average week? Like most things when it comes to relationships, it varies. Every couple is different, and it all depends on how often you see each other as well. You can't expect to have sex every day if you don't see each other every day.

If you're anything like me, you'll remember a certain scene in the Sex And The City movie where the girls are all talking about how often they have sex in a week. Of course, Samantha makes a joke about how she just can't get enough, Carrie plays it sly, and Charlotte shyly explains she and her hubby get it on two to three times per week. For me, that seems the most reasonable, considering they have a kid and work and other obligations. But don't get that number stuck in your head.

"There is no magic secret number," Frank Kermit, dating and relationship coach, tells Elite Daily. "It is up to the individual couples to work out what is at least necessary for them, and at most reasonable for them based on their individual sexual needs and personal sexual boundaries." Try not to worry too much about how often you're having sex, unless it starts to get to a point where you're not satisfied. If that's the case, you might want to say something.

"I know some people who want to have sex seven days a week, and others who are happy having sex three times a week," Spira says. "In my opinion, if you're together, a week shouldn’t go by without having sex, unless someone is sick or out of town." Of course, if you're single and you want to get it on every night of the week, you do you! There's nothing stopping you. But if you're in a relationship, and you have only one sexual partner, it can get tricky because there are two people who need to be equally satisfied and happy.

You should be satisfied, but you also should hopefully be on the same page as your partner. "The bottom line is, there’s no one answer on how often you should be having sex, but if you’re noticing your sex life on the decline, it’s time to ramp it up to stay connected to your partner," Spira explains. Everyone deserves great sex, and if you're not having sex as often as you'd like, then talk to your partner. And if you're single, start swiping girl! The world is waiting.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!