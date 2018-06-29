31 Fourth Of July Captions With Friends, Because Girls Just Wanna Have Sun

Get your sparklers ready, because it's just about time to celebrate the stars and stripes! For some of us, summer is the sweetest time of the year. We pack up our cars on the reg, head down to the beach with our besties, and end almost every day with an ice cream cone. Especially after such a long semester or busy week at work, you live for the weekends and being able to have fun in the sun. You'll likely catch at least one firework show throughout the next few months, and take many pics with your party people. The Fourth of July captions with friends you need will make your feed so festive, and show the world that you're not missing a second of summertime.

When it comes to the Fourth of July, everyone seems to make their plans way in advance. Personally, I'm always behind and figuring out what I'm going to do at the last-minute. But, you and your crew have likely already organized a pool party, or at least scoped out some of the best rooftop bars in the city for your celebrations, assuming you're 21 and over.

America is truly brew-tiful, and toasting to new memories made during the sunniest season of the year will be a must. Not to mention, you'll need to capture it all on camera so that you can remember it forever. Maybe you'll pose with your red, white, and blue snow cone, or just show off your new cute bathing suit on social media. If you're taking a road trip for the Fourth of July, you may even choose to grab a few pics near a waterfall or another natural wonder, while exploring new corners of the country. These 31 captions will be everything you're looking for when it comes to the 'Gram. You have to bring those good vibes to your followers, and let everyone know you're having fun in the sun.

1. "This land was made for you and me." — "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie

2. "She's the Fourth of July with freedom in her heart and a firecracker soul." — Zachry K. Douglas

3. "Let freedom ring." — Unknown

4. "Land of the free, because of the brave." — Unknown

5. "Red, white, and brew." — Unknown

6. "We sparkle so much, we could be fireworks." — Unknown

7. "We the people, like to party." — Unknown

8. "You make me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — Little Rascals

9. "America, you're beautiful." — Unknown

10. "Born to be firecrackers." — Unknown

11. "The land that we love." — Unknown

12. "Let's get lit like a firework." — Unknown

13. "Chillin' and grillin'." — Unknown

14. "This is where the fun stuff happens." — Unknown

15. "Until further notice, celebrate everything." — Unknown

16. "Laughter is America's most important export." — Walt Disney

17. "It's been on blur of fun." — Lily Pulitzer

18. "Sip, sip, hooray!" — Unknown

19. "Wild, barefoot, and free." — Unknown

20. "Sunshine on our minds." — Unknown

21. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

22. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore

23. "Why limit happy to an hour?" — Unknown

24. "Hooray for the U.S.A!" — Unknown

25. "You, me, and the sea." — Unknown

26. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

27. "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts." — Unknown

28. "A summer I'll always remember, with people I'll never forget." — Unknown

29. "Food, friends, and sunshine." — Unknown

30. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." — Unknown

31. "Keep calm and barbecue on." — Unknown

Did you see one that would fit for your feed? Honestly, you'll probably be having so much fun with your friends that you won't even be on your phone — and that's sort of how it should be. But, I would still suggest taking a few seconds at some point during your barbecue or beach bash to pose with your besties. After all, you spent so much time picking out the perfect Fourth of July outfit. It would be a shame if it didn't make it to social media. When all is said and done, throw your tech back into your beach bag, and have some fun in the sun with your best friends.