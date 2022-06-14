Your go-to drink is written in the stars.
Summer has arrived, and we’re getting thirsty. There’s nothing better than a refreshing cocktail to cut through the dog days of summer, and it’s even better when you make it fresh at home with your own individualized twist.
Having trouble choosing a TikTok recipe to try for your next pool party or beach trip? Look to the stars to guide the way to the perfect summer cocktail for your zodiac sign.
Spicy, sweet, and the life of the party, this cocktail is just like bold Aries. Featuring chilled strawberry and jalapeño puree with tequila, agave, lime, and Cointreau, this cocktail is an exciting take on a margarita at home.