TikTok
The 2022 summer cocktail you'll drink is based on your zodiac sign.

The Summer Cocktail You'll Drink On Repeat, Based On Your Zodiac

Your go-to drink is written in the stars.

By Olivia Cigliano
Shutterstock

Summer has arrived, and we’re getting thirsty. There’s nothing better than a refreshing cocktail to cut through the dog days of summer, and it’s even better when you make it fresh at home with your own individualized twist.

Having trouble choosing a TikTok recipe to try for your next pool party or beach trip? Look to the stars to guide the way to the perfect summer cocktail for your zodiac sign.

StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images

Aries: Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita

Spicy, sweet, and the life of the party, this cocktail is just like bold Aries. Featuring chilled strawberry and jalapeño puree with tequila, agave, lime, and Cointreau, this cocktail is an exciting take on a margarita at home.

@join_jules

Tap