29 Fourth Of July Outfit Captions For When You're Sparkling Brighter Than The Fireworks

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means you're not only in the midst of planning the biggest bash your friends and family have ever seen, but you're also prepping something really important: your Independence Day ensemble. A lot of hard work and effort goes into putting together a red, white, and blue outfit that's cohesive, stylish, and most of all, comfortable. To commemorate your festive #OOTD, you'll need Fourth of July outfit captions for all the selfies and squad pics you'll definitely end up taking.

Whether you go all-out in a red, white, and blue look from head to toe, opt for a flowy sundress, or decide to lounge by the pool in your red and white-striped bathing suit the whole weekend, no detail of your outfit will happen by accident. You're making sure you look picture-ready all weekend long — because you know everyone will be documenting their holiday celebrations on the 'Gram, and you plan on doing the same.

So, grab some sparklers and slip on something that's red, white, and YOU! Enjoy your day off from work with loved ones, fire up the grill, and celebrate this amazing summer holiday looking and feeling your best.

1. "Wearing red, white, and blue all weekend long."'

2. "We're gonna party like it's 1776."

3. "Give a girl a color scheme, and she will dress to the nines."

4. "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts."

5. "Feelin' myself and this stars and stripes OOTD."

6. "U.S.Slay!"

7. "I think Uncle Sam would approve of this outfit."

8. "Cooler than a couple of popsicles."

9. "Feelin' v patriotic."

10. "Who needs sparklers when you've got an outfit this sparkly?"

11. "Getting all three colors into one cohesive outfit is a little harder than it looks, OK?"

12. "Oh my stars, I think I've outdone myself this year."

13. "I'm normally a neutral palette kind of girl, but when America is celebrating its birthday I've got to show up correct."

14. "I sparkle so much, I should be a firework."

15. "A girl in a sundress can do no wrong."

16. "If it involves fireworks, count me in!"

17. "The only dress code I need this weekend is the one for the pool."

18. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose, backyard grillin', sundress chillin'."

19. "The dress code is red, white, and blue."

20. "Sun's out, buns out."

21. "Do sparklers count as an accessory?"

22. "Feelin' like a fresh fine-apple."

23. "I think Katy Perry would be proud of this outfit."

24. "Who knew red, white, and blue could all be my colors?"

25. "All I want is for my outfit to sparkle more than the fireworks display, OK?"

26. "Pretty sure I was a sparkler in another life."

27. "The hardest decision to make on the Fourth of July is whether you're wearing a sundress, a bathing suit cover-up, or a casual barbecue look."

28. "You can't handle all this sparkle."

29. "Keep calm and sparkle on."