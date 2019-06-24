With Fourth of July right around the corner, you're probably in full party planning mode. You and your crew might be hosting a barbecue, heading to the beach for a seaside picnic, or maybe even just hanging out at home and chilling. But regardless of what your plans are, your furry four-legged friend will definitely be part of your Independence Day celebrations. You'll be taking plenty of cute pics, eating a ton of food fresh straight off of the grill, and maybe even throwing a frisbee around, so you'll need Fourth of July captions with your dog to capture the memories with your BFFF (best furry friend forever).

No matter what's going on in your life, your pup is always a shining ray of light, right by your side. They're the perfect buddy to celebrate July 4 with, because they're enthusiastic about everything. A game of catch? They're totally about it. Enjoying a burger? They'll join in. Time to cannonball into the pool? They're right behind you. Your pup is always down for the adventure, fun, and relaxation — and the Fourth of July is the perfect time for it all.

So, head to the nearest barbecue or beach with your pup. The two of you deserve to celebrate together. Don't forget to snap a ton of pics and say, "Woof!"

1. "That's one hot dog."

2. "It's a party in the U.S.A." — Miley Cyrus, "Party In The U.S.A."

3. "'Tis the sea-son to be cheesin' with your pup."

4. "Always grateful to have this lil doggo by my side."

5. "Oh say can you sea."

6. "Happy Ruff of July."

7. "Let us relish today."

8. "This party is paw-fect."

9. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle."

10. "Food, family, Fourth of July, and fireworks. The four best F words ever."

11. "Time to get this pawty started."

12. "You can't handle all this sparkle."

13. "The party don't start until my pup walks in, right?"

14. "A national holiday on a Thursday means a four day weekend — which means just that much more time partying it up with my pup."

15. "We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue."

16. "My dog knows that [he/she] is getting all the leftovers, which is why [he/she] is being so good."

17. "How many firework puns do you think I can make today? Not sure, because I'm having a blast just hanging out."

18. "When I flip, you flip, we flip."

19. "A midsummer ice cream."

20. "We're cooler than popsicles."

21. "Chillin' and grillin'."

22. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

23. "In high tide or in low tide, I'll be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide"

24. "Sun's out, puns out."

25. "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks."

26. "You stole a pizza my heart."

27. "You make my heart melt."

28. "We got the party puppies with us." — a take on "We Got The Party" by Hannah Montana and The Jonas Brothers