It's that time of year again to get all of your friends together for an awesome Fourth of July party. Give me fireworks, hot dogs, and Miley Cyrus singing "Party in the U.S.A." on the radio, and I'm ready to ring in Independence Day in style. If you and your squad have plans for a pool party or rooftop barbecue this year, then you'll need some Fourth of July puns for Instagram captions so you can post something witty.

The Fourth of July truly is the best day of the summer to celebrate from morning, all the way through the night. Whether you're having a beach picnic or backyard party, festive food and drinks will be on the menu. Once nighttime rolls around, you plan on cuddling close with bae by the bonfire as you watch the fireworks light up the sky.

There really is much fun to be had, so you'll want to snap pics all day to remember it all. When you're ready to post to the 'Gram, you'll need a good caption on hand. Since people are low-key obsessed with puns, any of these punny Fourth of July captions will work perfectly with whatever red, white, and blue festivities you want to share.

1. "Whatever floats your boat." — Unknown

2. "Oh say can you sea." — Unknown

3. "Tis the sea-son." — Unknown

4. "Party like it's 1776." — Unknown

5. "Sorry for this Alexander Hamilpun." — Unknown

6. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

7. "You don't like history? I'm so Alexander Hamildone with you." — Unknown

8. "Seas the day." — Unknown

9. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." — Unknown

10. "Red, might, and blue." — Unknown

11. "Thanks a melon." — Unknown

12. "All you need is vitamin sea." — Unknown

13. "Donut touch my freedom." — Unknown

14. "Red, white, and brew." — Unknown

15. "You make my heart melt." — Unknown

16. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown

17. "Let's ketchup." — Unknown

18. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown

19. "Fine-apple." — Unknown

20. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown

21. "Sea you later." — Unknown

22. "Mermaid in the U.S.A." — Unknown

23. "We the party people." — Unknown

24. "You stole a pizza my heart." — Unknown

25. "Freedom doesn't knock — it rings." — Unknown

26. "Ameowica." — Unknown

27. "Happy Fork of July." — Unknown

28. "Go fig or go home." — Unknown

29. "I like big buns." — Unknown

30. "You hamburgled my heart." — Unknown

31. "May the Fourth be with you." — Unknown

32. "Red, white, and barbecue." — Unknown

33. "Dog, why you gotta be up in my grill?" — Unknown

34. "We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue." — Unknown

35. "Let us relish today." — Unknown

36. "It was nice to meat you." — Unknown

37. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown

38. "Having a blast watching the fireworks." — Unknown

39. "I'm gonna flip." — Unknown

40. "Ice scream." — Unknown

41. "When I flip, you flip, we flip." — Unknown

42. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

43. "A midsummer ice cream." — Unknown

44. "Chillin' and grillin'." — Unknown

45. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." — Unknown

46. "Sea you real soon." — Unknown

47. "Anchor to someone special." — Unknown

48. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown

49. "If there's a will, there's a wave." — Unknown

50. "I like you a waffle lot." — Unknown

51. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." — Unknown

52. "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks." — Unknown