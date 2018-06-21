52 Fourth Of July Puns For Instagram Captions, No Matter What You Have Planned
It's that time of year again to get all of your friends together for an awesome Fourth of July party. Give me fireworks, hot dogs, and Miley Cyrus singing "Party in the U.S.A." on the radio, and I'm ready to ring in Independence Day in style. If you and your squad have plans for a pool party or rooftop barbecue this year, then you'll need some Fourth of July puns for Instagram captions so you can post something witty.
The Fourth of July truly is the best day of the summer to celebrate from morning, all the way through the night. Whether you're having a beach picnic or backyard party, festive food and drinks will be on the menu. Once nighttime rolls around, you plan on cuddling close with bae by the bonfire as you watch the fireworks light up the sky.
There really is much fun to be had, so you'll want to snap pics all day to remember it all. When you're ready to post to the 'Gram, you'll need a good caption on hand. Since people are low-key obsessed with puns, any of these punny Fourth of July captions will work perfectly with whatever red, white, and blue festivities you want to share.
1. "Whatever floats your boat." — Unknown
2. "Oh say can you sea." — Unknown
3. "Tis the sea-son." — Unknown
4. "Party like it's 1776." — Unknown
5. "Sorry for this Alexander Hamilpun." — Unknown
6. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown
7. "You don't like history? I'm so Alexander Hamildone with you." — Unknown
8. "Seas the day." — Unknown
9. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." — Unknown
10. "Red, might, and blue." — Unknown
11. "Thanks a melon." — Unknown
12. "All you need is vitamin sea." — Unknown
13. "Donut touch my freedom." — Unknown
14. "Red, white, and brew." — Unknown
15. "You make my heart melt." — Unknown
16. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown
17. "Let's ketchup." — Unknown
18. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown
19. "Fine-apple." — Unknown
20. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown
21. "Sea you later." — Unknown
22. "Mermaid in the U.S.A." — Unknown
23. "We the party people." — Unknown
24. "You stole a pizza my heart." — Unknown
25. "Freedom doesn't knock — it rings." — Unknown
26. "Ameowica." — Unknown
27. "Happy Fork of July." — Unknown
28. "Go fig or go home." — Unknown
29. "I like big buns." — Unknown
30. "You hamburgled my heart." — Unknown
31. "May the Fourth be with you." — Unknown
32. "Red, white, and barbecue." — Unknown
33. "Dog, why you gotta be up in my grill?" — Unknown
34. "We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue." — Unknown
35. "Let us relish today." — Unknown
36. "It was nice to meat you." — Unknown
37. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown
38. "Having a blast watching the fireworks." — Unknown
39. "I'm gonna flip." — Unknown
40. "Ice scream." — Unknown
41. "When I flip, you flip, we flip." — Unknown
42. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
43. "A midsummer ice cream." — Unknown
44. "Chillin' and grillin'." — Unknown
45. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." — Unknown
46. "Sea you real soon." — Unknown
47. "Anchor to someone special." — Unknown
48. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown
49. "If there's a will, there's a wave." — Unknown
50. "I like you a waffle lot." — Unknown
51. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." — Unknown
52. "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks." — Unknown