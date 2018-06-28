Arguably, one of the most festive times of the year is the Fourth of July. There are beach barbecues, pool parties, and even road trips happening all over the country, to celebrate the stars and stripes. You and your besties may have already made some plans. After all, you've known this would be a day off of work for a few months now, and have probably been daydreaming about having fun in the sun. But, you'll truly want to check out some of the best rooftop bars for the Fourth of July if you're 21 and over, and hoping to feel festive with your friends.

Summertime calls for piña coladas and taking way too many pictures with your crew that you'll look back on when the weather isn't as warm. Would it be so bad if there were a sunset and a few skyscrapers in the background, too? Instead of breaking out your bathing suits and buying sunscreen, you'll be getting all dressed up and soaking in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. It's only right that you get at least one picture for the 'Gram.

In my personal opinion, not much beats drinks and a beautiful view. Some would seek out a tropical island for such a thing, but you can actually find everything you're looking for in the cities just outside your backyard. These seven rooftop bars will be a must on the Fourth of July for you and all of your friends. Let freedom and the festivities ring!

1 The Envoy Hotel In Boston The city that is probably most known for its sports fans and beautiful harbors, also has a few rooftop bars you must check out on the Fourth of July. Imagine gazing at all of those beautiful boats while sipping on something refreshing. Sign me up! The Envoy Hotel, in particular, will be the perfect scene for all of your toasts and sweet summertime memories. There's a little something for everyone, which is why this place attracts all kinds of people during this time of the year, from colleagues to friends just looking to get social. Maybe you'll even catch a baseball game after getting some drinks, in true American fashion.

2 Pod 39 In New York City New York City never sleeps, so you already know that on the Fourth of July, people will be celebrating until the crack of dawn. There's seriously no shortage of rooftop bars in such an energetic and bustling place, but a few stand out and will be worth a couple hours sitting on a train. Pod 39 is everything you're looking for when it comes to views and a lovely atmosphere above the busy streets of the city. You'll fall in love with the rustic design and the sunsets that illuminate the Freedom Tower in the distance. Maybe you'll even choose to book a hotel room here for a night — it'll get you priority access to the roof! Plus, it's always good to get relaxed and recharged before heading back to work.

3 Gallow Green In New York City Summertime is all about getting outdoors and exploring everything this Earth has to offer. But, you may not expect to have that sort of experience at a rooftop bar on the Fourth of July. Think again, because Gallow Green in New York City will surround you with plants for a pretty picture-perfect time. I mean, imagine the photos you could get for the 'Gram among all of the florals. Your feed is going to be covered with sand and surf, so I say dare to be different. On the weekends, embrace the live entertainment and a buffet-style brunch at this charming spot. So, even if you don't make it here in celebration of the stars and stripes, I surely hope you still add it your list.

4 Haven Rooftop In New York City Have yourself a wonderful Fourth of July at Haven Rooftop in New York City. The views are unbeatable at this spot that you'll easily fall in love with this summer. To ring in the holiday, the venue will be serving up Freedom Slushies, beer buckets with 10 beers, oversize Moscow Mules, and more. When you're feeling hungry, you can't go wrong with a lobster roll or hot dog. During the day you may do some shopping on Fifth Avenue, before stopping at this spot located near Times Square. After all, you need the perfect Fourth of July outfit for such a festive find.

5 Cindy's In Chicago Even the windy city has a few rooftop bars you'll want to check out if you're in that part of the country for the Fourth of July. From going to a baseball game, to checking out the Cloud Gate, you won't want to miss out on one of America's most famous cities (in my personal opinion). Cindy's Rooftop in Chicago is the ideal rooftop bar if you're looking to hit all the cool spots while you're there. With amazing views of The Bean and Millennium Park, you'll likely spend your afternoon strolling around the area before heading up to the top of the Chicago Athletic Association. Don't forget to show some love to Lake Michigan, too!

6 MBar In Seattle MBar in Seattle is where you want to be this Fourth of July for all the festivities. I absolutely fell in love with the Pacific Northwest, and you probably know this city to be the home to the Space Needle. But, what you didn't know is that there are a few rooftops that will ensure you have a rad summer with your squad. This one, in particular, is hosting its second annual Fourth of July party this year. There will be fireworks over South Lake Union, DJs, and a buffet for when you need to balance out those cocktails with some food. Tickets are $80, so gather up your girl crew ASAP and make plans to hit up this patio.