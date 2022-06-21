Trending
Here's the 2022 summer salad from TikTok you'll have on repeat, according to your zodiac sign.

Here’s The TikTok Summer Salad You’re Craving, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Hot Girl Summer is here.

By Olivia Cigliano
Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images

Summer is peak salad season. Whether you prefer your salads hearty and savory or bursting with sweet flavor, you’ll want to head to TikTok for trending 2022 salad recipes that’ll keep your vibe light and your energy high between all your summer adventures.

Any of these salad recipes from TikTok will wow your guests at barbeques or brunch — and your zodiac sign can help you choose your go-to. If you’re ready to get that “Hot Girl Summer” glow, check out the 2022 summer salad recipe you’re craving based on your zodiac sign.

Secha6271/E+/Getty Images

Aries: Spicy Peach and Chickpea

This spicy, smokey, and hearty Spicy Peach and Chickpea Salad is a delicious and energizing dish to fuel fiery Aries all summer long.

@frommybowl

