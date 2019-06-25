34 Cute Captions For Fourth Of July Snaps That Are Sweeter Than A Slice Of Watermelon

Before you know it, the Fourth of July will be here again. I'm daydreaming about the aroma of hot dogs, burgers, and fresh potato salad, and I can't wait to rock my red, white, and blue. If you're anything like me, your favorite part of the day is the fireworks show at night. I always end up taking way too many videos to post, so for every video and pic you take this year, you'll want to have some cute captions for Fourth of July ready to use.

Just like all the toppings you want to put on your burger or ice cream sundae, a perfect caption gives your Instagram post a little extra flavor. It's the difference between a few sparklers in your backyard and an elaborate fireworks show, complete with music and lights. You want your post to get as many likes as it deserves, and a cute caption will take it to the next level.

In addition, as for any holiday post, you want to make sure you're sharing it the day of. That's why you need to be prepared ahead of time with a bunch of caption options to choose from. There's no need to come up with any on your own, because I've assembled 34 Fourth of July captions just for you. They're extra cute, just like all the group selfies you'll take with your besties.

1. "We're gonna party like it's 1776."

2. "Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts."

3. "U.S.Slay!"

4. "Hooray for the USA."

5. "I'm gonna be like Miley, and party in the USA."

6. "He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — The Little Rascals

7. "Cooler than a couple of popsicles."

8. "Hello America, you're beautiful."

9. "Clearly mermaid for Fourth of July parties on the beach."

10. "Who needs sparklers when you've got an outfit this sparkly?"

11. "Spending Fourth of July with you is one in a melon."

12. "With my friends, it's always a party."

13. "Happy Fork of July. Let's eat!"

14. "Lettuce ketchup and celebrate the Fourth of July."

15. "We the people like to party."

16. "You're the apple of my pie."

17. "Oh my stars."

18. "Pie love celebrating the Fourth of July with you berry much."

19. "Feelin' bae-triotic with you."

20. "I sparkle so much, I should be a firework."

21. "Oh say can you sea."

22. "Sorry if I say 'whoa' after every firework."

23. "Keep calm and sparkle on."

24. "Our love was made in the USA." — Demi Lovato, "Made In The USA"

25. "Sweeter than a slice of watermelon."

26. "Now that's what I call lit."

27. "If it involves fireworks, count me in!"

28. "Melting for you."

29. "Loving this day s'more and s'more."

30. "This Fourth of July was a blast."

31. "Let us seas the day."

32. "Friends, food, fireworks — this is my happy place."

33. "Cue the sparklers."

34. "Surround yourself with people who make you as happy as seeing fireworks in the sky."