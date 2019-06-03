3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Have Summer Flings In 2019 — But There's Always Next Year
For many single or seeking people, the warm nights, new locations, and upbeat music of the season create the perfect backdrop for a summer fling. Certain signs may be more inclined to get their heart (and legs) wrapped up in another's this summer — here's looking at you, Leo, Libra, and Pisces! Still, there are some zodiac signs who won't have summer flings in 2019, and this can be for a number of reasons.
It's not that these signs can't be dreamy like a Pisces, romance-minded like a Libra, or emotionally intuitive like a Leo. On one hand, their deep love of love holds them back from starting a "fling." They're worried about emotionally investing into a situationship that may or may not blossom into a committed relationship at summer's end. They're "all or nothing" signs.
Plus, they've got too much going on this summer — whether that's personally or professionally — to get involved in a summer fling, so sticking to hookups or nurturing their current FWB relationships may be the right move.
With that being said, here are the three signs that are much less likely to have a summer fling in 2019. However, astrology is in no way definitive — so maybe next year?
Cancer (June 21 — July 22)
Cancers are symbolized by a crab for a good reason. They're notoriously soft-hearted and loyal, despite how hard their shell looks or how scary their pincers may seem. Some quintessential Cancers are Khloé Kardashian, Solange Knowles, and Ariana Grande. They're the ride-or-die partner sign.
Cancers don't mess around when it comes to their heart, so naturally, they aren't into summer flings. You can't be half-in, half-out with them. So if you're thinking about texting a Cancer for no-strings-attached quickie, think twice. But if you're looking for something more — complete with heartfelt makeout sessions and super cute summer dates? Text away!
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
Well, for starters, "hookups > relationships" is the Sagittarian vibe, always. They're quite free-spirited. Peep the archer or the archer's arrow that signifies Sagittarius. They're like a gust of wind — which is why Sags look at relationships as just another thing to tie them down. They're usually busy traveling the world, being world-class creatives, and starting sh*t.
If they do decide to settle down with someone, it's got to be someone who's cool with their rebellious tendencies. Some quintessential Sagittarians: Janelle Monaé, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift. Nah, they're not wasting any time with a just-for-summer romance. They've got places to go, art to create, and dreams to follow. If you're looking for a summer fling with a Sagittarius? Try again. But they've def got loads of adventures — cultural, artistic, and sexual — in store.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)
And last but not least, you won't catch a Capricorn in a fling this summer. They're an "on their grind" type of sign. Think Ellen DeGeneres, Issa Rae, and Michelle Obama. They'll be busy killing it at their internship or being an A1 camp counselor with their organizational finesse and tireless work ethic.
Like a Sag, they can't be bothered by what they see as a distraction from all that's on their plate. And like a Cancer, they want to be in it with their partner for the long-haul. You might have a slim chance of making a Capricorn summer work. But you do have a high probability for a FWB that will also meet you for iced coffee study dates or who will help you prep for presentations as foreplay.
Feeling bad for Cancers, Sagittarians, or Capricorns, and their lack of sparkly, summer fling potential? Don't! They're truly out here, doing their own thing. Whether it's turning to friends, art, or their work in the mean time, these signs would def prefer sitting back — with chilled drink in hand — as they wait for the perfect romantic partner to come into their orbit.