For many single or seeking people, the warm nights, new locations, and upbeat music of the season create the perfect backdrop for a summer fling. Certain signs may be more inclined to get their heart (and legs) wrapped up in another's this summer — here's looking at you, Leo, Libra, and Pisces! Still, there are some zodiac signs who won't have summer flings in 2019, and this can be for a number of reasons.

It's not that these signs can't be dreamy like a Pisces, romance-minded like a Libra, or emotionally intuitive like a Leo. On one hand, their deep love of love holds them back from starting a "fling." They're worried about emotionally investing into a situationship that may or may not blossom into a committed relationship at summer's end. They're "all or nothing" signs.

Plus, they've got too much going on this summer — whether that's personally or professionally — to get involved in a summer fling, so sticking to hookups or nurturing their current FWB relationships may be the right move.

With that being said, here are the three signs that are much less likely to have a summer fling in 2019. However, astrology is in no way definitive — so maybe next year?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Andrey Pavlov / Stocksy Well, for starters, "hookups > relationships" is the Sagittarian vibe, always. They're quite free-spirited. Peep the archer or the archer's arrow that signifies Sagittarius. They're like a gust of wind — which is why Sags look at relationships as just another thing to tie them down. They're usually busy traveling the world, being world-class creatives, and starting sh*t. If they do decide to settle down with someone, it's got to be someone who's cool with their rebellious tendencies. Some quintessential Sagittarians: Janelle Monaé, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift. Nah, they're not wasting any time with a just-for-summer romance. They've got places to go, art to create, and dreams to follow. If you're looking for a summer fling with a Sagittarius? Try again. But they've def got loads of adventures — cultural, artistic, and sexual — in store.