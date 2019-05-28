As people, we're infinite beings and boundless shapeshifters with the ability to make the most of a monotonous human experience. And with summer right around the corner, I say we have a little fun. So put your spring wardrobe away, and let's talk about your summertime alter ago, according to your zodiac sign. Can you tell we're officially in Gemini season? The best part about this is that Gemini's mutable air celebrates your chameleon-like personality, and alter-ego, because variety is a must-have this season. BTW, for those of you who totally dislike Gemini season, I hate to break it to you, but we all have Gemini somewhere in our chart.

There's no escaping Gemini's versatility, nor any of the zodiac sign's for that matter, but I digress. The way you feel depends on a number of things, but from an astrological standpoint, the sun's positioning via your birth chart can help determine the energy you'll likely experience during a particular season. Haven't you noticed how specific months throughout the year feel better, or perhaps luckier, than others? Nothing is coincidence, and the planetary positioning has everything to do with your personal highs and lows. So do yourself a favor and stay present, because the only thing that exists is right now.

This is your summertime alter ego, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: The Sweet Homebody

You're more sensitive than usual in the summertime, Aries. But there's a time and place for everything, so don't be afraid to soak in your feels. In the meantime, get some rest and spend time with your loved ones.

Taurus: The Gossip-Loving Chatterbox

Ready to spill the beans, Taurus? So much has gone down since your birthday season, and well, it's time to call up your besties and word vomit. Besides, there's nothing you love more than a juicy gossip sesh.

Gemini: The Shameless Shopaholic

What budget? You know what you bring to the table, because you most likely bought the table yourself, right Gemini? You're on a mission this summer, and let's just say your friends already know where to find you.

Cancer: The Charismatic Confidant

It's your birthday season, Cancer. You're obviously glowing, and with the sun sitting over your sign, you're also sparkling with charisma. You love being everyone's go-to for advice, and your bold confidence this season is beyond inspiring.

Leo: The Antisocial Celebrity

Cheers to a delicious night in, Leo. With your birthday right around the corner and all, I don't blame you for wanting some much-needed beauty sleep. In the meantime, feel free to share some of your glamorous primping on social media.

Virgo: The Social Butterfly

Get out there and show the world what you're really made of, Virgo. The summer brings out your inner humanitarian, philanthropist, and schmoozer, so you might as well make the most of it. Besides, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Libra: The Audacious Boss

Sorry not sorry, Libra. You're a business-only powerhouse in the summertime, and there's really no getting in the way of your professional goals during this time. So get out there and take charge.

Scorpio: The Spontaneous Wanderer

Feeling risky, Scorpio? I know you're a secret thrill seeker at heart, but the summer tends to bring out your inner nomad, so make sure to get your adventure on. Take a deep breath, travel, and learn something new.

Sagittarius: The Sultry Siren

Surrender, Sag. The summer typically comes with intensity and transformation; you already know the drill. This, of course, brings out your fiery sex appeal, so own your confidence and listen to your body.

Capricorn: The Diplomatic Empath

In the mood to compromise, Capricorn? Summer is all about you and your significant other, if you're not negotiating with a future business prospect, of course. Nevertheless, you're as charming as ever during this time, so make those connections.

Aquarius: The Efficient Volunteer

Do the work, Aquarius. Being of service to others and getting things in order is your priority this season. How can you use your individual truth for a good cause? It's time to tap into your humanitarian spirit.

Pisces: The Daring Dazzler

Lights. Camera. Action! You're feeling creative, and everyone knows what happens when you start channeling your inner artist. Sexy is an understatement, so make sure to find an outlet for your smoldering passions.