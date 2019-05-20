If the essence of Taurus' fixed earth served as a reminder to stop and smell the roses and indulge in the beauty around you, Gemini's mutable air will inspire new ways of thinking, communicating, and utilizing your resources. Your Gemini season 2019 horoscope is here, and it's time to put your thinking cap on. Beginning on May 21, think about what you learned about your values during Taurus season? Where have you been investing your time and energy? You are surrounded by abundance, but in the midst of your hectic work schedules and day-to-day duties, it can easily go unnoticed. This, of course, is where Taurus season comes in, but Gemini season is when you'll decide what to do with the information you've acquired thus far.

Life is cyclical, and the divine order of the astrological seasons provides an energetic theme and spiritual lesson as part of your soul's evolution process. It's honestly serendipitous when you think about it, and with Gemini season around the corner, the beauty is in the thought process and the exchanges that come afterward. Speaking of which, Mercury is the planet of communication, intellect, and cognitive functioning. It's no wonder the savvy messenger planet rules both Gemini and Virgo, as it's a representation of the brilliant duality that lives within both of these mutable energies.

Gemini is the epitome of mercurial. This air sign thrives on the information it obtains and can then mentally dissect. Granted, all this eventually turns into information overload, which is also why Geminis are notorious for having zero attention span. Don't be fooled by their quick-witted personality and flaky disposition, though. This mutable powerhouse is a walking antenna, and there's only one thing they know how to do after absorbing so much much information: spread the word. Yes, Gemini is a walking gossip column, but would you honestly have it any other way? It's not their fault they have so much to say.

Feeling mischievous? Here's what Gemini season has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're A Busy Bee

You're multitasking, Aries. With the sun and Mercury activating your third house of communication and immediate network, you'll be busy running errands and likely craving more variety within your exchanges.

Taurus: You're Negotiating

Speak up, Taurus. With the sun and Mercury buzzing through your second house of values and self-worth, you'll be a lot more focused on your finances and the things that bring you pleasure.

Gemini: You're Back To Basics

Happy Solar Return, Gemini. Both the sun and your ruling planet Mercury are traveling through your sign and as a result, you're as chatty as ever. This is a great time to network and collaborate with your peers.

Cancer: You're Feeling Restless

Let's face it, Cancer: With the sun and Mercury igniting your secretive 12th house of all things behind-the-scenes, you'll be lost in thought and perhaps a bit anxious. Make sure you rest up.

Leo: You're In The Mood To Mingle

It's not what you know, it's who you know... or is it? With the sun and Mercury energizing your humanitarian-like 11th house of friendship groups, you'll be ready to connect with like-minded individuals who share similar hopes and dreams.

Virgo: You're Focused On Your Vision

Show the world who's boss, Virgo. The sun and your ruling planet are dancing over your reputation sector and you're buzzing with ambition. You shine when you put in the work, and you wouldn't have it any other way.

Libra: You're Craving New Experiences

You're on a journey, Libra. With the sun and Mercury huddling over your expansive ninth house of knowledge, you could be feeling a bit restless, but it's because you're in the mood to explore.

Scorpio: You're Having Taboo-Like Conversations

Sexting much, Scorpio? The sun and Mercury are whispering sweet nothings via your eighth house of sex, power, and intimate unions. Needless to say, you'll be craving intensity during this time, and this will reflect onto your general exchanges.

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Compromise

Sharing is caring, Sagittarius. With the sun and Mercury lined up via your partnership sector, you're focusing on your one-on-one connections and learning the value in diplomacy.

Capricorn: You're Sorting Out The Details

Get organized, Capricorn. The sun and Mercury are activating your sixth house of health and due diligence this season, and you'll be as resourceful as ever. This is excellent energy for a healthy routine.

Aquarius: You're Expressing Yourself More

Game on, Aquarius. The sun and Mercury are activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, and you're in the mood to have some fun. Just take it easy on the mind games, will you?

Pisces: You're Craving Solitude

This is your nesting season, Pisces. With the sun and Mercury buzzing through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, you'll likely be in the mood to stay in and focus on your loved ones.