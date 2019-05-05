Taurus season is here, and Mercury the messenger will join the sun in the sign of the bull on Monday, May 6. TBH, I don't think there's ever a dull moment in the cosmos, and the sensation of Mercury in Taurus 2019 couldn't come at a better time. Also, if there's one thing I've learned about astrology, it's everything in life is cyclical. It's almost like that feeling you get when you've been traveling for too long and you're ready to come home. In the end, too much of anything is never a good thing, and well, the astrological seasons give us exactly what we need and at the right time.

Think about it: The astrological new year starts during Aries season, which means everyone will be running on high energy and in "go" mode. Once Taurus season rolls around, everyone will now be ready to kick back, and indulge in the beauty of all that they've accomplished this far. Sensual Taurus is ruled by Venus, planet of abundance, beauty, love, and pleasure, which means you'll also have an excuse to treat yourselves around this time, too.

Before getting too ahead of ourselves, let's take a closer look at Mercury and its overall duty as a celestial body...

Mercury The Messenger Planet

Curious Mercury is the planet of communication, coordination, and thought process. So when Mercury's traveling through your zodiac sign, it can ultimately determine our communication style, both personally and collectively speaking. According to EmpireRome.com, Mercury was the most mischievous of the gods, and given his ultra clever personality, the only one who could travel in and out of the underworld. Mercury also rules Gemini and Virgo, which makes sense when you think about the innate resourcefulness of both zodiac signs.

Mercury In Taurus: May 6 — May 21, 2019

Mercury is clever, swift, and incredibly resourceful; Taurus is practical, persistent, and pleasure-seeking. What do you think happens when both of these energies are combined? If your guess is something along the lines of "slow and steady wins the race," then you're only half right. In Taurus, Mercury is dependable, indulgent, and security-conscious. Taurus is an earth sign, so it's very much concerned with the "here and now" as opposed to a water sign who's in tune with the subtle undercurrents all around them. When Mercury's in Taurus, it needs to see to believe and common sense takes the reins during this transit.

Because Taurus is a fixed sign, it can also be incredibly stubborn. So aside from taking advantage of this transit's steady persistence to accomplish your goals, you also have to be mindful of your inability to compromise. Mercury in Taurus wants results, but that doesn't mean you can't keep an open mind throughout the process. Your communication and general exchanges will typically be clear, concise, and straight to the point.

So, if your conversations felt quick, rash, and perhaps a bit impulsive during Mercury in Aries, not to worry... Mercury in Taurus won't have any of that. You should feel free to speak your mind, clearly, calmly, and rationally with Mercury in Taurus. You should also use this time to look over your finances and current budget, make your phone calls outside, and enjoy the spring breeze. Be honest with yourself, and with the people around you. Focus on your stability.