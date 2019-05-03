There's an electric lunation upon us, my fellow stargazers. Bountiful and incredibly sensuous, the moon will disappear into the dead of night, on Saturday, May 4, and into the pleasure-seeking sign of Taurus. But what does that mean for your sign? Well, I've got your new moon in Taurus 2019 horoscope right here, and well... I doubt you'll be disappointed. On the contrary, the spring season is in full effect, and it's time to revel in the fruits of your labor. Again, it's no wonder Taurus season takes place when mother nature is at full bloom, as its essence is a representation of all that brings us comfort, stability, and abundance.

New moons are a symbol of new beginnings; hence, an excellent opportunity to set intentions. However, given that Taurus is a fixed-earth sign, the thought of a new beginning might seem somewhat cringe-worthy, as this energy would much rather stay put. Although, with disruptive Uranus' recent shift into Taurus, there's no way anyone will be able to resist the changes headed our way. Besides, Uranus is spontaneous, freedom-loving, and unpredictable, so don't bother trying to plan ahead. Instead, embrace the revolution taking place, and acknowledge the change that's brewing within.

Moreover, with Taurus' ruling planet Venus traveling through assertive Aries, there's a fiery impulse fueling our desires, which in turn provides us with the right amount of energy needed to achieve our goals. Talk about a cosmic combo, huh? Although, in typical Taurus fashion, "slow and steady wins the race," and a trine to Saturn retrograde, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn, reminds us of exactly that. What that boils down to is this: It's a good time to reflect on your previously-set structures, along with the strengths you've acquired throughout the years, since everyone's in the midst of powerful transformations.

Last but certainly not least, a square between almighty Jupiter and dreamy Neptune, fueled by warrior-like Mars, could come with an exciting opportunity. However, despite the hypnotic lure of elusive Neptune, the enchanting energy of this heavenly body could also be incredibly deceiving. Make sure you do your due diligence before venturing into unknown territory. Look before you jump, and follow your instincts. In the meantime, however, use the solid goodness of this earth-friendly energy to set goals for yourself, and then work diligently to achieve them. It's Taurus season, and the cosmos are reminding you of your values, self-worth, and bounty.

Here are even more things to think about during the upcoming new moon, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Put Your Values First

Is it really worth it, Aries? Despite your natural affinity for all things bougie, make sure you're investing in the people, places, and things, that measure up to your self-worth.

Taurus: Change Up Your Routine

Happy new moon, Taurus! You're in the midst of some far-reaching changes, so don't be afraid to indulge in this new version of yourself. Besides, the people around you deserve to know who you are.

Gemini: Some Behind-The-Scenes Blessings

What do you really want, Gemini? You've got a lot going on internally, and it's time to shift that energy outward and perhaps look to one of your superiors for some genuine advice.

Cancer: You Are Who You Hang Out With

No new friends, Cancer? I highly doubt that, especially with all the people you've cut out of your life as of late. In the meantime, why not surround yourself with like-minded groups?

Leo: You Stand Out No Matter What

You can't always be the boss, Leo. Although, with the revolution you're currently experiencing within your career sector, do something outside the box, and shine anyway.

Virgo: Your Destiny Speaks For Itself

Which way is north, Virgo? Your panorama of life is in the midst of powerful restructure, and that's OK. Truth is, you've outgrown it anyway, which means it's time for a change.

Libra: All Things Must Come To Pass

Nothing is certain, Libra. Despite the comfort you seek in other people, it's important to acknowledge the vulnerabilities living within you first. You're not alone, and this, too, shall pass.

Scorpio: Agree To Disagree

Not everyone's going to like you, and that's OK, Scorpio. Sometimes you need to change the scenery, and perhaps go with the flow instead of being so stubborn. So, don't be afraid to spice things up.

Sagittarius: Take It Down A Notch

Life isn't always a party, Sagittarius. Despite your contagious enthusiasm and optimism that feels larger-than-life, it's important to nurture your wellbeing in the process.

Capricorn: Lighten Up

Too much of something is never a good thing, Capricorn. When was the last time you did something for yourself? Your happiness should also be a priority.

Aquarius: Rock The Boat

Home doesn't feel like home, Aquarius? The cosmos are liberating you from everything holding you back, and there's a revolution happening in the home front.

Pisces: Speak Your Truth

Your thoughts matter, Pisces. Don't be afraid to communicate with confidence and integrity. Follow your instincts, but do your best to put those all-encompassing feels into words.