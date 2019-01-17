With Valentine's Day less than a month away, the fact that February 14 is just another day may slip your mind, thanks to all the hype surrounding the "most romantic day of the year." While some may consider V-Day a day to plan the most romantic evening of the year for their SO, others use that mid-February day to focus on self-love, instead of romantic love. If you choose to practice these self-care ideas for Valentine's Day 2019, use them to redefine the "most romantic day," and make it your day.

Self-care is one of those things that may get put on the back burner when you get too busy with work, family, school, and all that good stuff. And while that's totally understandable, it's important to recenter and refocus on yourself once in awhile. After all, you're stuck with yourself forever, so the relationship you have with yourself should be cultivated mindfully.

If you've been too busy lately to dedicate some time to you, you may start to feel like it's taking a toll on your body and your health. Incorporating these self-care ideas into your Valentine's Day this year could help you feel re-centered, but don't just stop there. You can (and should!) make them a part of your everyday routine. (Or at least weekly or monthly!) You're a queen, always remember that.

1. Buy yourself flowers and chocolate.

2. Treat yo self to that piece of jewelry you've been wanting or that book that you stare at every time you pass the bookstore around the block.

3. Journal everything you're feeling or thinking.

4. Bake yourself a sweet treat, because you can't go wrong with a chocolate chip cookie (or six).

5. Choose the bath bomb of the night and relax. Add a glass of wine, some candles, and maybe even a book, and you're bound to have a wonderful night.

6. Make your own body scrub, because DIYs are great for you and so fun to put together.

7. Cook your favorite meal, and don't forget to make (or buy) dessert!

8. Unplug from social media, or all technology, if you want to take it a step further. And yes, that means no Netflix or Hulu.

9. Plan a Galentine's Day with all your girls. Drink wine, eat chocolate, order takeout, and watch your go-to guilty pleasure TV show or movie.

10. Take yourself out on a date to the movies, to dinner, or to that dance class you've been telling yourself you're going to check out.

11. Make yourself a care package and spoil yourself.

12. Write yourself a love letter, where you mention at least three things you love about yourself.

13. Crank up the music and go full Meredith and Cristina, and dance it out. Or sing, if that's more your thing.

14. Do what makes you feel good. Maybe that's going to the gym, or the hot yoga class you stopped going to for some reason. Whatever it is you love to do, go out there and do it.

15. Spend the night practicing those makeup tutorials you've had bookmarked on your computer for months.

16. Do something you've been telling yourself you're going to do but never actually get around to doing, like hanging up posters or KonMari-ing your closet.

17. Practice mindfulness. Meditate.

Happy you day, babe!