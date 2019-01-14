22 Clever Captions For Galentine's Day, Because Ain't Nobody Messing With Your Clique

Regardless of whether or not you have a significant other, your girlfriends are some of the best people in your life. They are there through every crucial moment in your life — both the good and the not-so-good — and they deserve their own day of celebration. In true Leslie Knope fashion, take Feb. 13 to celebrate your favorite gal pals. Split a pizza, play some games, take some awesome pics for the 'Gram, and use some clever captions for Galentine's Day, because ain't nobody messing with your clique.

In my personal opinion, Galentine's Day is not about people not liking Valentine's Day. I believe it's a day when girls can get together to celebrate each other, love on each other a little more than usual, and enjoy a hang that's only for the ladies. All friends are welcome — including the ones who are boo'd up — because a party is always better when your whole girl gang is there to celebrate.

So whether or not you're celebrating actual Valentine's Day this year, make sure you plan a Galentine's Day hang to reflect on how much your girlfriends mean to you. And take a bunch of pictures, too — every moment spent with your gals should be documented for you to look back on for years to come.

1. "I guess some people object to powerful depictions of awesome ladies." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

2. "Ain't nobody [messing] with my clique." — Kanye West, "Clique"

3. "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." — Jane Austen

4. "My life would suck without you." — Kelly Clarkson, "My Life Would Suck Without You"

5. "Female friendships that work are relationships in which women help each other belong to themselves." — Louise Bernikow

6. “We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

7. "Doughnut know where I'd be without these ladies."

8. "It's bullsh*t to think of friendship and romance as being different. They're not. They're just variations of the same love. Variations of the same desire to be close." — Rachel Cohn, David Levithan, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List

9. "You suck less than most people."

10. "A friend is one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the best things you can be." — Douglas Pagels

11. "You're my favorite person to do nothing with."

12. "Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

13. "You're my sister, you're my family, you're all I've got." — Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy

14. "Not sure what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship."

15. "We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

16. "We don't meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason."

17. "February 13th, Galentine's Day, is about celebrating lady friends." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

18. "You will always be the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart."

19. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love you."

20. "Hope your Galentine's Day looked a little like this."

21. "Because of you I laugh a little bit harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more."

22. "Happy Galentine's Day to the girl who pretends to be my girlfriend when guys hit on me at bars."