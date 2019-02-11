Besties of the world unite, because Galentine's Day is near. The holiday invented by Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation is all about celebrating your best friendships the day before the official holiday of love, Valentine's Day. I share my birthday with this special day on Feb. 13, so I always have fun plans with my entire squad on the cal each year. Of course, it also includes taking a big group selfie at some point in the evening, and if you have your own plans, you'll need captions for your Galentine's Day date with your besties ready, so you can post on the 'Gram ASAP.

My plans this year include dinner at my favorite place, plus going to see the latest rom-com in theaters. I seriously can't wait to just spend a nice night out with my best girlfriends. It doesn't even matter if we're doing anything, because a simple night at home is just as delightful, as long as my friends are right there with me.

If you have a crew you'd do anything for, words can't express how much they mean to you. That's why a dedicated post on Instagram is a must, and if you need the right words, here are 25 quotes to choose from for your caption. Now, gather your besties, have a few waffles (Leslie's choice), and have the best Galentine's Day ever.

1. "Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

2. "I will never let you dance on a bar on your own."

3. "If there's a law against friendship, then lock me up." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

4. "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more."

5. "A good friend knows all your best stories. A best friend has lived them with you."

6. "My girls stole a pizza my heart."

7. "I like spending time with you a waffle lot."

8. "We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

9. "I don't need a motivational quote. All I need is a doughnut and my best friends."

10. "You can't sit with us." — Mean Girls

11. "Happy Galentine's Day, you poetic noble land-mermaid."

12. "Happy ladies celebrating ladies' day."

13. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford

14. "We are best-teas for life."

15. "I don’t know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn’t had my girlfriends." — Reese Witherspoon

16. "We're going to be best friends forever, because you already know too much."

17. "Happy Galentine's Day, aka only the best day of the year."

18. "My best friends are like fairy tales. They've been there since once upon a time, and will be there until forever after."

19. "Everyone else thinks they have it, but we are the true #squadgoals."

20. "Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

21. "With a good friend, the hours are short." — Basque Proverb

22. "A friend is a gift you give yourself." — Robert Louis Stevenson

23. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

24. "We are the squad all other squads try to be."

25. "Happy Galentine's Day to you, my beautiful tropical fishes."