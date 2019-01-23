34 Instagram Captions For Galentine’s Day Brunch With Your Favorite Girls

Galentine's Day is right around the corner, and you're feeling blessed to have a group of amazing ladies in your life. It's the perfect occasion to catch up with your best girlfriends over mimosas and waffles, and who can complain about that? Your girls may have been by your side since day one, and they don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. There's no doubt that they deserve all the love in the world every single day, but Galentine's Day is a perfect day to get together and celebrate your friendship. So, call up your girls and reserve a table at your favorite spot, because these Instagram captions for Galentine's Day brunch will capture all of the bestie feels.

You know you can count on your best friends through thick and thin. They've been the best partners-in-crime and travel buddies, and that's something worth celebrating. With everyone's busy schedules, it can be difficult finding time to get the whole group together, which is why you should take every opportunity that you get.

Galentine's Day was made for besties, and it's the perfect reason to brunch together. You'll be enjoying your favorite brunch foods, sipping iced coffee, taking Instagram-worthy photos, and toasting to your best friends for life. So, cheers to that!

1. "Rosé all Galentine's Day."

2. "Brunch so hard mimosas wanna find me."

3. "Brunch game strong."

4. "Perfect start to a perfect day with the best crew."

5. "A brunch well-spent brings a Galentine's Day of content."

6. "All I need in this life of sin, is brunch and my girlfriends."

7. "Slaying the Galentine's Day spread."

8. "Brunch, baby. Brunch."

9. "No one else I'd rather brunch with."

10. "But first, mimosas."

11. "Love hard, brunch harder."

12. "Love well, laugh hard, brunch often."

13. "Who needs a Valentine when you've got brunch and your girls?"

14. "This is the best Galentine's Day ever. Don't debate me."

15. "You can brunch with us."

16. "Raise your glasses."

17. "Only have pies for these girls."

18. "Cheers to the best Galentine's Day ever."

19. "Brunch is better when we're sipping together."

20. "Never met a brunch we didn't like."

21. "Brunchin' is a lifestyle."

22. "Who would I be without brunch in my tummy and my girls by my side?"

23. "Brunchin' with my bests, so forget the rest."

24. "You're the avocado to my toast, the pancakes to my bacon."

25. "It's a pink champagne kind of day."

26. "Sippin' champagne with my mains."

27. "Love these girls a brunch."

28. "Galentine's Day forecast: 100 percent chance of friendship and champagne."

29. "Doughnut know what I'd do without these girls."

30. "I like hashtags because they look like waffles."

31. "We may be classy, but brunch makes us sassy."

32. "'We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third." — Leslie Knope, "Parks and Recreation"

33. "Brunch pics or it didn't happen."

34. "Galentine's Day gives me another excuse to brunch with my girls."