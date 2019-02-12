Just in case you haven't already seen the red and pink streamers hanging in stores, let me give you the scoop: It's almost Feb. 13, or what Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation has dubbed, Galentine's Day. This is a day to celebrate your lady friends, with your lady friends — to go out to brunch and eat lots of waffles topped with whipped cream, and participate in homemade cookie exchanges. It's the day to laugh over old inside jokes, take Polaroid pictures, and make new memories over mimosas. Yes, I said mimosas, and now you're likely thinking, "Oh no! I need to celebrate and track down some Instagram captions for Galentine's Day drinks?" Girl, don't worry — I have everything you need for celebrating love with your day ones.

You don't live under a rock, but you've just been so busy that you haven't been keeping track of the calendar. You've been rushing from one commitment to the next, and trying to squeeze in coffee or lunch dates in between. (Does life ever slow down?) You're more than excited for Galentine's Day, because it means you get to spend some quality, uninterrupted time with your gal pals. You're pumped that you get to drink mimosas, eat a bunch of breakfast food, and celebrate like it's New Year's Eve. (Confetti? Required.)

A few captions for the drinks you're bound to order are also mandatory. You wouldn't let a single celebration go by without posting it on the 'Gram, and this one is no different! You plan on taking an #artsy photo of your strawberry daiquiri, or a boomerang clinking your margarita against your best friend's. These 28 captions will be just right, and everything you're looking for for celebrating love with your day ones.

1. "On your marks, get set, prosecco!"

2. "Until further notice, keep the mimosas coming."

3. "Coffee now and wine later."

4. "Drink and be merry with your day ones."

5. "We're rescuing this wine. It was trapped in a bottle."

6. "Always make time for the things you love, like best friends and mimosas."

7. "Wine flies when you're having fun."

8. "Life is brew-tiful when I'm with my best friends."

9. "She loves the smell of coffee, and sipping on mimosas."

10. "This morning's forecast: a 99 percent chance of wine."

11. "How to celebrate Galentine's Day: go to brunch and order bottomless mimosas."

12. "Find a group of girls who will drink mimosas with you."

13. "There's always one of us who's running late and saying, 'Be there in a prosecco!'"

14. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy prosecco and drink it with your best friends. And that's kind of the same thing."

15. "Soup of the day: champagne."

16. "These girls slay, and then pour glasses of rosé."

17. "Stop and smell the rosés."

18. "The best time to celebrate your gal pals is whenever you can."

19. "I came to slay these mimosas."

20. "This morning is about less to-dos and more ta-das."

21. "She believed she could find the best friends in the world, and she did."

22. "This mimosa is for Leslie Knope and Galentine's Day."

23. "Who run the world? Girls." — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"

24. "Just a girl with goals, good times, and her gals."

25. "I only drink on two occassions. When I am in love and when I am not." — Coco Chanel

26. "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." — Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City

27. "La vie en rosé."

28. "Cheers to my gal pals."

You might not be entirely sure what your plans are yet. But, based on your group chat with your gal pals, this celebration is going to be good. You may grab brunch in the city, and then tour the locations from Sex and the City. You may start some new traditions, too, like renting a cabin in the mountains for a weekend or going ice skating and then grabbing hot chocolate. Either way, if you end up sipping something sweet, you have a few captions that are ready to go. Happy Galentine's Day, ladies!