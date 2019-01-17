Your girlfriends are some of the most amazing people you've ever met. They're beautiful, friendly, supportive, and they always make you laugh. They are there for you no matter what, and they're always ready to drop what they're doing at a moment's notice when you need them, so it makes sense that you'd want to celebrate Galentine's Day with them — even if you have a significant other yourself. To make the day as special as your gal pals, you'll need Galentine's Day ideas that beat any Valentine's Day plans.

Your girl crew can host a movie marathon night, go out on a shopping spree, or take a mini road trip to get away for the weekend, but whatever you do, you're going to make some fabulous memories with your girls. Galentine's is a great way to celebrate your love for each other and spend some money on lots of pink, red, and white things (like wine, if you're 21 or over).

So what are you waiting for? Start up a group chat and get to planning your 2019 Galentine's Day game plan. Make sure you bring along your Polaroid camera (and your iPhone armed with Portrait Mode, obviously) to document every moment so you can look back on this Galentine's for years to come.

1 A Movie Night Slumber Party Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy Replace Netflix and chill with a Netflix and spill sesh with your favorite gal pals. You can plan a cheesy rom-com movie marathon in your comfiest and most festive PJs. I strongly recommend How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or Failure to Launch — pretty much any Matthew McConaughey movie from the early to mid-2000s. Split a bottle of wine, gossip over the latest news from your friend group, and enjoy each other's company with some throwback rom-coms playing in the background.

2 A Girls-Only Dinner Jill Chen / Stocksy Celebrating Galentine's Day doesn't mean that you have to miss out on the fancy schmancy dinner plans. Get a group of your closest girlfriends together to get dressed up and go out to a restaurant — and treat yourself to a yummy three-course meal. The amazing company and good memories will be worth the hassle of splitting the bill at the end.

3 A Galentine's Day Shopping Spree Aila Images / Stocksy Any holiday is worth celebrating if it means that stores are having major sales. Hit the mall with a group of your favorite girls, and get ready to treat yo' self. (I promise I won't judge — you deserve a day to celebrate yourself!) Not only will you have fun hanging out with your besties, but you can also take the day to splurge on some self-care goodies.

4 A Weekend Getaway Bonninstudio / Stocksy Let's be honest: Nothing is better than a girls' trip. Take a mini road trip somewhere outside your city with some of your best friends and enjoy a relaxing weekend away from the stresses of the work week. You'll have a chance to decompress while also bonding with your besties.