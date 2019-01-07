Why not go on an adventure with your favorite ladies this Galentine's Day? You may be celebrating Valentine's Day with your significant other, but Galentine's Day is all about your girls — because friendships deserve to celebrated, too! Galentine's Day is the perfect time to catch up with your besties, treat yourselves, and make some new memories that'll last a lifetime. There are so many ways that you can enjoy the day together, so be sure to make the most of it. If you're looking for inspiration, then consider these incredible day trips to take on Galentine's Day 2019.

Galentine's Day takes place on Feb. 13 every year, and it's a highly-anticipated affair. Every moment you spend with your best friends should be appreciated, but let's be honest: Life happens. It can be so easy to let your busy schedule and work commitments take over at times, so this is a great way to show your girlfriends that extra love and appreciation they deserve.

If you have an amazing girl crew in your life, then you know you're blessed. They love you, make you laugh uncontrollably, and have stuck around through it all. So, call up your besties and start planning a Galentine's Day trip, because they're the real deal.

1 Head To A Local Winery For The Best Insta Pics HOWL/Stocksy Sip, sip, hooray! If you and your girls are 21 or over, why not hit up a local winery for a wine and cheese tasting? You and your besties can take a road trip to view the vineyards and taste a variety of different blends. Who knows? You just might leave with a new favorite! Either way, you're sure to walk away with some incredible memories and stunning Instagram photos.

2 Hit Up The City For Brunch And Cute Cocktails Santi Nunez/Stocksy Brunch just might be your favorite meal of day, and it's such a fitting way to celebrate Galentine's Day. Visit a trendy restaurant you've never been to before, and check out their brunch menu. Bonus points if you can find a place that serves cute cocktails and mimosas. Order a refreshing glass of frosé, and get ready to slay the day with your besties.

3 Have A Staycation Slumber Party Karma Images/Stocksy When was the last time you had a sleepover with your best friends? Throw it back to your childhood days and have a staycation slumber party. Book a hotel downtown and see if you can pull an all-nighter. You'll spend the entire night catching up on life, eating popcorn, watching rom-coms, and laughing until your stomach hurts. Don't forget to pack your favorite face masks and DIY-spa goodies.

4 Grab Your Go-To Snacks And Head To An Outdoor Theatre Tana Teel/Stocksy If you want to switch up the stay-at-home movie night vibes, then grab your coziest blanket and favorite snacks, and visit an outdoor theatre. If you opt for one on a rooftop, you'll be able to watch a screening as you overlook the beautiful city skyline. Rooftop Cinema Club hosts movie nights in a variety of different cities, including Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles, and New York. Sounds like the perfect night under the stars!

5 Have A Picnic In A Cool Park That's Been On Your Bucket List Jovana Rikalo/Stocksy Potlucks are a great way to bring your friends together and share your favorite recipes. You'll spend time creating something for the people you love, and then you'll get to spend time enjoying it together. A potluck picnic is a great way to bond over your love for good food, refreshments, and each other.