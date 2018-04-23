I barely have time to touch up my face, let alone do my makeup twice in one day. If you've partied after a long day at work, then you know the struggle is real. If you need to spice up your look fast, this day to night makeup tutorial will help you transform faster than Cinderella before the ball. Take your look from classy-at-work to cute-at-the-bar without having to redo your entire face. That way, you can spend less time doing your makeup and more time living your best life.

I do love a sensible smokey eye, but I don't love my coworkers asking me "where are you going" when I wear glitter to work at 9 a.m. Though I skip the heavy liner first thing in the morning, I don't necessarily want to bring my fresh face with me to the party at night. Through necessity, I've perfected a class and/or office acceptable morning makeup routine that lasts all day long, and touch up steps that will transform your look in seconds. If you need a day to night pick me up that you can even do in the Uber, then these easy steps will change your makeup game.

Prep Your Skin

Kim Carpluk

If you want your makeup to last all day long, prepping your skin is vital. When your skin gets thirsty, it will drink in the hydration from your foundation, leaving behind patches of pigment or fading your foundation altogether. If you're oily (like me), moisturizer can prevent your skin from over producing oil throughout the day. By prepping your skin with moisturizer, your foundation will be able to work just as hard as you do.

Using my fingertips, I applied a pea-size amount of moisturizer starting at the center of my face, working outward. Pressing (instead of swiping) allows the product to penetrate deep within the skin and prevents surface redness from occurring. My holy-grail moisturizer is the GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer in Pearl Glow ($49; sephora.com). It's creamy enough to deliver intense hydration, but lightweight enough that my skin doesn't feel suffocated. Plus, it contains a little illuminator that will leave your skin looking fresh AF all day long.

Kim Carpluk

If you find your makeup fades fast even when you moisturize, you might want to apply a primer as well. Primer acts as double-sided sticky tape to keep your complexion in place until you decide to take it off.

Using my fingertips, I applied a pea-sized amount of Urban Decay's Optical Illusion Complexion Primer ($34; sephora.com), starting at the center of my face, working outward. Apply primer first to the areas where your makeup fades the fastest. For me, it's my nose, forehead, and chin. To make sure the primer properly filled and smoothed my pores, I used sweeping motions to glide the product across the surface of my skin.

Use Long-Lasting Products

Kim Carpluk

Generally, I wear a responsible BB cream to work. However, when I need my makeup to last for hours, I'll use something more indestructible. Long-wearing, full-coverage foundations will cling to your skin more than something dewy or sheer. That way, you won't have to reapply your foundation before you head out.

To make my full-coverage formula look like a second layer of skin, I used a fluffy brush to buff in my Kat von D Lock It-Foundation ($35; sephora.com) starting at my areas of redness and blending toward the perimeter of my face. Buffing motions diffuse the product so it won't look heavy or "cakey." Buffing out a heavy duty foundation will give you staying-power without your coworkers questioning your full-coverage face.

Kim Carpluk

To lock and load my under eye, I used a tiny buffing brush to blend out my All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer ($29; sephora.com). I applied the product to the inner corner of my eye (where I naturally have the most darkness) and blended it outward, that way the stress from work wouldn't be visible in the questionable bar lighting.

Both the foundation and concealer set by themselves, so you can skip the powder in the morning and save yourself a few minutes!

Apply Extra Blush

Kim Carpluk

Blush is the first thing to fade throughout the day. Since I don't want to carry a huge blush brush in my purse, I tend to be a bit more bold with my flush in the morning. Just apply the amount of blush your normally would... and then add the teensiest bit more.

I applied my Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Exposed ($29; sephora.com) starting at the hollows of my cheeks, working inward toward my apples. This placement gives me color and contour in one fell swoop. If you're looking for longwear, Tarte's blush formula will give it to you.

Keep Everything Else Natural

Kim Carpluk

At work, I typically opt for a no-makeup-makeup look. That way I don't have to spend hours blending in the morning, and the look is easier to transform at night. Have you ever tried to change your bold lip color without ruining the foundation around your mouth? It's pretty much impossible.

To give my eyes some quick definition, I used my Kat von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette ($48; sephora.com). To amplify the lid space on my hooded eyes, I swept a light bone-colored shadow across my entire eye.

Kim Carpluk

To give my eye a lift, I quickly blended a taupe hue into my crease starting at the outer corner, working inward.

Kim Carpluk

Using a smudge brush, I brought the same taupe shadow across my bottom lashline.

Kim Carpluk

To define my upper lashline, I opted for a dark brown shadow rather than a liner, which might be too intense (and too time-consuming) for hurried mornings. This quick routine basically works as highlight and contour to enhance any eye shape. Plus, it'll set you up for success when transforming your look into nighttime smoky goodness.

Of course, I also applied a couple coats of my favorite mascara to finish off the eye look.

Kim Carpluk

On my lips, I applied the Marimekko x Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss ($19; sephora.com) in Tenderheart. This gloss has the perfect amount of color to enhance my natural lip tone, but doesn't leave behind a distracting stain when I switch to my bold, nighttime lip.

After I worked from 9 to 5 (what a way to make a living, amiright?), it was time transform into my badass nighttime self.

Touch Up Your Complexion If Necessary

Kim Carpluk

I'm super oily and touch my face a lot, so even when my foundation is powerful AF, I still need to touch up my nose and chin after hours of wear. To fix my foundation, I patted on the Bare Minerals BarePro Performance Wear Powder Foundation ($30; sephora.com) to the areas where I had excess oil and redness. If you have dry skin, then opt for something more hydrating, like the Smashbox Camera Ready BB Concealer ($25; sephora.com). Both products easily apply over old making, adding coverage without cakiness. Plus, they can sensibly fit in the tiniest clutch for on-the-go application.

Go For A Bold Lip

Kim Carpluk

The easiest way to take a makeup look from day to night is to rock a red lip. I started by lining my lips with Kat von D's Everlasting Lip Liner in Homegirl ($18; sephora.com). I wanted to create fullness, so I opted for a lipliner a few shades darker than my lipstick. This basically acts as contour for the lips. Starting at the center of my lips and working outward, I used little strokes to define my natural lip line. I then blotted my lips together to soften the lip pencil and create an ombre effect.

Kim Carpluk

Then, I filled in my lips with the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in Always Red ($14; sephora.com). This formula is my go-to for nights out because it hydrates, but doesn't transfer to my glass of whiskey ginger. I started at the center of my lip, where I needed the most product, and worked my way out toward the defined lip line.

This combo made my lips look like rose petals in the best way possible.

Add Some Smoke To The Eye

Kim Carpluk

I couldn't give my mouth all the attention. I knew my eyes had to be the Kelly to my Beyoncé of a bold lip, but I still wanted them to smolder and sparkle.

To add a bit more smokiness to my eye, I sketched on my Burberry Eye Colour Contour Smoke & Sculpt Pen in Almond ($30; sephora.com) from my lashline to my crease. I blended the edge of the cream color toward the shadow crease using my finger to create a seamless transition. I also sketched the cream shadow stick along my lower lashline for a little extra drama. I love using shadow sticks to transform my look because no brushes are necessary. You already have all the tools you need to apply them.

Kim Carpluk

If you're really extra (like me), you can apply a little glitter or shimmer shadow on top of the cream base. Glitter will automatically give you a club-ready glam. Using my finger, I tapped Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Diamond Dog ($21; sephora.com), to the center of my lid, working upward and outward. The little bits of silver glitter shine brighter than the disco ball on any dance floor.

Get Your Skin Glowing

Kim Carpluk

To complete the look, I tapped some cream illuminator onto my cheekbones with my fingers. Highlighter glows under the moonlight, transforming you into the ethereal dancing goddess you were born to be. When I'm on the go, I carry my Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator ($42; sephora.com) with me. The deodorant-like packaging makes application easy as pie. Simply swipe on to your cheekbones for a dramatic effect, or tap on with your fingers for a more subtle sheen. A little goes a long way, my friends.

Don't forget to take a moment to admire your handiwork before stepping out on the town.

Kim Carpluk

If you want to party hardy with your friends right after you run out of work at 5 p.m. on a Friday night, don't let your makeup stop you. I know I don't.