11 Self Care Activities To Try On Valentine's Day, Because You Deserve All The Love

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it might seem like people are suddenly scrambling to set up last-minute dates so they won't be alone on what's supposed to be the most romantic day of the year. However, what many people forget is that your relationship with yourself is actually the most important and sacred relationship you'll ever be in. Whether you have an SO or not, finding some self-care activities to try on Valentine's Day is the perfect way to take time to love yourself, and show yourself how much you freaking adore you.

Learning how to be alone, and how to comfortably spend some quality one-on-one time with yourself, is such an important way to get to know who you really are and practice self-compassion. The simplest of activities can go such a long way when it comes to showing your body and mind how much affection you have for them. And what better day to shower yourself with all the love than on Valentine's Day? TBH, though, you can (and should) feel free to try any of these self-care rituals on any day of the year, and as often as possible, because you deserve to feel like the goddess that you truly are 24/7.

But, with V Day quickly approaching, consider trying out a few of these 11 self-care activities to show yourself some major lovin', so you can be your very own valentine.

1 Give Yourself A Mini Facial Get out some of your favorite face masks, scrubs, steams, or moisturizers, and treat your skin to some amazing exfoliation and hydration this Valentine's Day. Trust me, you don't have to go to a fancy, awkward spa to reap those amazing and detoxifying benefits you're looking for. Set up a mini spa right in the comfort of your own home, and enjoy, my friend.

2 Write Yourself A Love Note If you thought love notes were meant to only be written to your significant other, think again. Writing a love note to yourself is one of the most powerful ways to remember how much you truly appreciate the entirety of your being. Maybe even challenge yourself to list all of the kick*ss and incredible things that you adore about being uniquely you.

3 Take A Bubble Bath TBH, there's nothing like a warm and fragrant bubble bath to help you unwind, de-stress, and ultimately feel like a million bucks. Throw in your favorite bath bomb or mineral soak, put on your favorite playlist, and allow yourself to sink into the luxuriously bubbly waters.

4 Read By Candlelight Lighting your favorite candle and letting the scent encapsulate you will make your room feel safe and snuggly this Valentine's Day. Grab a good book, cuddle up with your fur baby — your fluffiest pillow works, too! — and let the flickering flame calm your mind as your imagination drifts astray.

5 Enjoy A Few Minutes Of Meditation Taking a few minutes to meditate is such an incredible form of self-care. It clears your mind like nothing else can in this world, and it really creates that mental space you need to practice self-compassion in a way that actually works. If you've never really done it before, try using a meditation app to help you out. The best advice I can give you, especially if you feel like your mind is always racing, is to simply focus on the rhythmic sensation of your breathing: deep, expansive inhales, and long, drawn-out exhales.

6 Take Yourself Out On A Date Dress up in an outfit that makes you feel confident AF, and take yourself out to a fancy restaurant because you f*cking deserve some delicious eats, girl. You might feel strange at first without someone accompanying you, but trust me, you'll love it. Enjoy the sensational food, and the fact that you can focus on all the tasty flavors without worrying about awkward lulls in conversation. Maybe even bring a book along if you feel weird being totally alone.

7 Bake Your Favorite Recipe Baking can be so incredibly therapeutic, and TBH, it's just straight-up fun. And, of course, you get something delicious out of it in the end, so that's always a plus. On the other hand, if you're someone who's infamously known to f*ck up toast, these decadent no-bake recipes will be right up your alley.

8 Journal It Out Take some time to journal about all the accomplishments you've achieved over the past few months. Consider this: Since you're obviously, you know, with yourself all day every day, you probably don't notice all the progress you're actually making in various parts of your life. Sometimes growth is small, but it's still growth, my friend. Write it out, take time to reflect, and give yourself a pat on the back.

9 Brew A Cup Of Your Favorite, Soothing Tea Fixing yourself a cup of tea might seem like the simplest form of self-care, but sipping on the warm, comforting beverage is a surefire way to soothe your body and relax your mind. My advice? Pair it with whatever you decided to bake for Valentine's Day, or even a few pieces of chocolate, so you can really unwind and simply enjoy the little things.

10 Tap Into Your Artistic Side Whether you want to do some drawing, painting, photography, or even a nice yoga flow, getting creative and letting your artistic side come out to play on Valentine's Day will allow you to express yourself in the best way possible. Set some time aside for your favorite form of creativity, and let the imaginative juices flow.