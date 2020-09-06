16 Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Treats That Aren't Coffee, Because Fall Is More Than PSLs

PSL season is officially here, but that doesn't mean you always have to get your pumpkin spice fix with a side of caffeine. The flavor combination of squash, cinnamon, and spice has popped up in everything from ice cream to beer, and there are plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored treats that aren't coffee, which you can pick up while on your next grocery store. Here are the most mouthwatering options to chow down on in the coming months, no caffeine jitters necessary.

1. Jeni's Pumpkin Cake Roll Ice Cream

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 10, customers can head to a Jeni's scoop shop or browse jenis.com for the company's newest festive offering. The Pumpkin Cake Roll Ice Cream will combine swirls of heirloom pumpkin ice cream with cake and spiced sweet cheese for a tangy and sweet treat. Customers looking for a vegan, non-dairy version can try Halo Top's Pumpkin Pie flavor.

2. Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin “Spiced Latte Ale”

Transform your next happy hour with Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin's latest collaboration: Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin, which is brewed with real pumpkin and pumpkin pie flavoring with just a hint of coffee. The 5.2% ABV beer is currently retailing for $9.99 for a 6-pack at participating retailers. Some locations will also serve it on draft. Customers can use Harpoon’s Beer Finder to find their closest participating location.

3. Bailey's Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

Spice up your cocktails with a splash of Bailey's Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, which blends pumpkin flavors with cinnamon, vanilla, and a touch of coffee. Customers can purchase a 750 milliliter bottle for $22.98 at Walmart, but it's also available at other retailers.

4. Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

From now until the end of September, get your sugar and pumpkin spice cravings handled in one bite with one (or all four) of Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts. In addition to the returning Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, customers can now enjoy a PSL-approved take on a cinnamon roll. The Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut starts with a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut base that's then sprinkled with a pumpkin spice sugar blend. Layers of cream cheese icing and a cinnamon schmear round out the sweet offering.

6. Dunkin' Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin-flavored donuts, Munchkins, and muffins are back at Dunkin' for the season. In addition to a glazed pumpkin cake donut, which you can also enjoy in Munchkin form, you can order the white icing and sweet streusel-topped Pumpkin Muffin for a limited time at DD locations.

7. Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies

Pepperidge Farm brought back its Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies, which have been a fall staple since 2014, in late August. The cookies, which contain Milano's signature wafers filled with a pumpkin spice filling laced with pumpkin spices and milk chocolate, are again only available while supplies last. Customers can snag a 7-ounce bags for $3.89 at Target, Walmart, Kroger, or Publix stores.

8. Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread

Your toast game is getting the PSL makeover, thanks to the return of Pepperidge Farm's Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread. The limited-edition item, which is retailing for $3.99 at stores nationwide, combines swirls of pumpkin spice flavoring within each slice of flaky, golden-baked bread.

9. Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread

Jazz up your everything bagel (or one of Thomas' Pumpkin Spice bagels) with this flavored cream cheese spread, which is currently retailing for $3.38 at Walmart.

10. Pepperidge Farm Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies

Treat your tastebuds to the heavenly combination of pumpkin spice and cheesecake with Pepperidge Farm's Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies. Real pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored drops are combined with brown sugar and other seasonal spices to create thee cookies, which are retailing for $3.89 at retailers nationwide.

11. Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins

In addition to bagels and Swirl Bread inspired by your PSL, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins will be heading back to grocery stores in mid-September and will be available through Jan. 2, 2021. Like always, the English Muffins are crafted with real pumpkin and fall spices, adding just a note of seasonal flavor to the breakfast staple.

12. Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

Head to Target to enjoy this chocolatey take on your PSL. Retailing for $4.99, each box comes with 8 packets featuring real cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. All you have to do is add milk to enjoy.

13. Jelly Belly Pumpkin Pie Jelly Beans

This fall, Jelly Belly is releasing jelly beans inspired by a slice of pumpkin pie. Available in grab-and-go bags for $2.99 each, the seasonal Pumpkin Pie flavor combines pumpkin flavors with fall spices.

14. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Customers can add some pumpkin spice goodness to their morning bowl of cereal, thanks to the return of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. The seasonal offering, which is made with real pumpkin puree, is retailing at stores like Target and Walmart.

15. Aldi Pumpkin Spice Cider

A twist on your classic sparkling cider, Nature’s Nectar Sparkling Pumpkin Cider at Aldi is a delicious alternative. Retailing for $1.99 per bottle, the cider can be drunk by itself or added to your cocktail of choice.

16. Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands

Pumpkin spice lovers can scoop up a fall-approved makeover to their Cinnabon Grands, which come in ready-to-bake tubes along with a pumpkin spice icing. Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Grands, which are retailing for $3.89, are sold at Walmart, Kroger, and Target.

When purchasing any of these items in store, make sure to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as much as possible, per the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. If you're not sure if your grocery store has what you're looking for, consider searching online or calling ahead to avoid any unnecessary errands. After handling your purchase, make sure to wash your hands before consuming any of these pumpkin spice-flavored bites or sips.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.