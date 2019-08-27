Fall is right around the corner and the pumpkin craze is getting so real. Besides pumpkin-flavored drinks, there's a whole assortment of products for 2019 that feature everyone's favorite squash. Halo Top's Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream for 2019 will definitely get you in the mood for the season. The best part about the return of the pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream to freezers near you? It comes in a non-dairy version, so vegans will be able to enjoy the delicious taste of fall too.

Halo Top announced in Aug. 26 press release sent to Elite Daily that for the first time ever, the company will be releasing non-dairy Pumpkin Pie ice cream in early September for a limited amount of time. With decadent flavor and mouthwatering ingredients, the pumpkin spice-infused ice cream with pie crust pieces will be made with coconut milk. Of course, the ice cream brand is famous for its protein-packed bites, and this new one boasts 12 grams of the stuff. TBH, protein or no protein, this non-dairy bite sounds like a perfect fall treat

Halo Top is also, of course, bringing back the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie for the third year in a row in early September. The seasonal snack has a bit more protein that its vegan counterpart, coming in at 20 grams. "We're excited to bring back one of our most successful seasonal flavors in both dairy and non-dairy versions," said Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top Creamery, in the press release. "Pumpkin Pie is our favorite fall flavor and we are so excited to be able to give everyone a chance to taste this pint."

One reason to try out the new non-dairy ice cream is that this isn't Halo Top's first venture into vegan ice cream -- they've got plenty of experience and success in the market. In 2017, the company debuted its vegan line with seven flavors. The delicious original offering of vegan ice cream included Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Carmel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll, and Chocolate Covered Banana. Because people have absolutely adored the non-dairy options, the brand has continually expanded their vegan product line to meet the needs of customers.

Another reason why I'm betting on Halo Top's new non-diary Pumpkin Pie ice cream is that the company's other recent innovations have been awesome. I'm personally a big fan of the Halo Top Pops, which were introduced in February 2019. The easy-to-eat treats come in four ice cream flavors, including Peanut Butter Swirl, Mint Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberry Cheesecake. Coming in at 60 calories per pop and packed with protein, the Halo Top Pops definitely deserve some space in your freezer.

Since Halo Top's seasonal flavors are only around for a limited amount of time, it's definitely worth scurrying out to purchase a pint (or a few) when the product hits shelves early September. With the release of new products like Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Dunkin's new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, and now Halo Top's non-dairy Pumpkin Pie ice cream, the fall season is quickly coming together — and my tastebuds are ready.