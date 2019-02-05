Once I dive into a container of ice cream, it's hard for me to put it down. Regardless of what I need to get done, you can find me with a pint in one hand and a spoon in the other. As you could imagine, that's not always convenient — but I'm dedicated to dessert, so I make it work. However, it looks like there's a brand new way for me to eat ice cream on the go, all thanks to the new Halo Top Pops. In case you're wondering, they're exactly what they sound like: ice cream pops made with Halo Top ice cream. I'm all for this, guys.

Those of you who are fans of Halo Top ice cream might be excited about the company's latest release, too. But if you're unfamiliar with the brand, let me catch you up. Halo Top Creamery is an ice cream company that's known for its simple ingredients and variety of flavors. Whether you're searching for a vegan scoop or a dairy-filled delicacy, Halo Top has you covered. Thankfully, the company released four dairy flavors as Halo Top Pops, which were officially unveiled on Feb. 5, 2019. Once you find out what the popsicles taste like, you'll be ditching your spoon for a box.

Courtesy of Halo Top

The four ice cream flavors that come as Halo Top Pops include Peanut Butter Swirl, Mint Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberry Cheesecake (YUM). If one of those are your favorites, you can put down your pint and start snacking on a popsicle. Plus, if you opt for a box, you can break it open and share some with your friends. According to an email from Halo Top to Elite Daily, the boxes come with six Halo Top Pops total. Therefore, whether you're planning on keeping 'em for yourself or handing them out to your buddies, you'll be covered.

If you need more convincing, get this: According to Halo Top's email, each serving contains a whopping seven to 10 grams of protein. I'm no nutritionist, but I'll "pop" open a package to that.

Courtesy of Halo Top

Now, you might be wondering where you can score a box of Halo Top Pops for yourself. If you have internet connection (which, if you're reading this article, you probably do), you can visit Halo Top's online shop and buy a package of its Halo Top Pops. If you'd rather buy more than one package, you have some options. According to the site, you can score four boxes for $48 or eight boxes for $68. Why not stock up for the season, am I right?

Those of you who'd rather have immediate access to your Halo Top Pops are in luck (depending on where you live, that is). According to Halo Top's email, the new product will be available in the Midwest, Texas, and California at the beginning of February. Apparently, the Northeast will follow suit. Then, beginning May 2019, the Halo Top Pops will be available in select national retailers, per the company.

In other words, make some room in your freezer and order up. You won't want to miss out on these convenient popsicles — especially if you're tired of running around your house with a pint of ice cream in your hand.