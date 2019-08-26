I love Starbucks' seasonal drinks more than any other sips out there, but I try to keep a little distance. Why? Well, the chain's famous line of fall beverages only comes around once a year for a few months at a time, and I don't want to get too attached to them. By now, you've most likely heard that the Seattle-based coffee chain is going to be bringing back its PSL, Salted Caramel Mocha, and, most importantly, introducing its new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew on Aug. 27. And if you're wondering how long Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will be available, trust me — you aren't alone.

Starbucks has officially deemed Aug. 27 the new "first day of fall." The chain will officially re-release all of its fall drinks and formally introduce the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. According to press material sent to Elite Daily, it's going to feature Starbucks' OG Cold Brew mixed with vanilla, and it's finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a delicious dusting of pumpkin spice topping. If you ask me, it sounds absolutely delightful.

According to Starbucks, the delicious cocoa flavor of the Cold Brew blends seamlessly with the vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice in the Pumpkin Cream. And while I wish the seasonal sip could stick around forever and ever, it brings me great sadness to inform all of you that it will only be available in stores while supplies last, per the brand. Of course, since it's launching in August, there's a good chance you'll have most of the fall to enjoy it.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

You heard that loud and clear, folks — when the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is released on Aug. 27, you'll have to make peace with the fact that it is, in fact, a seasonal item. If I were you, I would order as many as I possibly could before time runs out. Because if you think about it, they won't come around for another year.

Luckily, the brand new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew isn't the only drink perfect for the season. Starbucks' entire fall lineup will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and it, of course, includes the OG Pumpkin Spice latte, which is celebrating 16 years on the fall menu, along with the return of fan-faves like the Salted Caramel Mocha and the Pumpkin Scone. The release on Aug. 27 is the earliest official release of the PSL ever, which is very welcome news for pumpkin stans everywhere.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Earlier this month, many Starbucks fans correctly predicted that Starbucks' line of pumpkin drinks would return on Aug. 27. A private Starbucks-run Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society posted a series of clues hinting that it would return on the twenty-seventh day of the eighth month. It seems like we were right.

Like I said, you'll probably want to get your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew fix as soon as you possibly can, because they won't be around for too long. All of the chain's seasonal drinks are available while supplies last. Again, since they launch in August, you probably have a few months to get your hands on them before they're gone. I wouldn't wait around to try them all, though. So, break out those fall scarves and drink up, pups.