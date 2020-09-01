Pumpkin spice season is officially back, and it's time to take it one step further than a PSL. Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite pumpkin-flavored doughnuts this fall, and the chain is also introducing a new bite that combines pumpkin and cinnamon roll flavors. Krispy Kreme's 2020 Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Collection features a new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut that's basically a perfect combination of fall flavors.

Krispy Kreme unveiled the new collection on Tuesday, Sept. 1, which is the same day it drops in participating shops across the United States. This year's collection features four pumpkin spice-flavored doughnuts. The three returning bites are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, and the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, which was a new treat for 2019.

Last but not least, there's also a new option for pumpkin spice stans this season: the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut. It features a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut covered in a pumpkin spice sugar blend, and it's topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon schmear. TBH, it's like the one true pairing of fall: pumpkin and cinnamon.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Collection will be available all month long this year, which is three weeks longer than they were available in 2019. With four tasty doughnuts, it's a good thing you'll have more time than ever to enjoy the fall treats.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

If you head to Krispy Kreme this fall, you'll want to follow the chain's coronavirus procedures, which include the availability of online ordering and curbside pick-up.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.