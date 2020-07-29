If you're looking forward to pumpkin spice season, you'll be pumped about Pepperidge Farms bringing back a limited-edition favorite. Yes, Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies are coming back so soon for fall 2020. So pull on your coziest sweater (and maybe crank up the air conditioning), because it's basically fall now.

If you're not familiar, Pepperidge Farms has been gracing fans with Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies every year since 2014. Thankfully, 2020 is no exception. According to an email from Pepperidge Farm to Elite Daily, the Pumpkin Spice Milanos will arrive in stores near the end of August. The 7-ounce bags will sell for $3.89 at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix.

The pumpkin spice bites feature a twist on the classic crispy cookies and rich chocolate filling. According to Pepperidge Farm, the filling combines pumpkin spices and milk chocolate. Typically, pumpkin spice includes notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, mixed with pumpkin. These limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Milano cookies are only available while supplies last, so you'll want to stock up before they're gone again.

If you're looking for other Milano flavors to get you in your fall feels, check out the Irish Cream and Caramel Macchiato Milano cookies, which are available year-round at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Publix for $3.89 per 7-ounce bag. Both of these festive bites debuted in November 2019, and they feature classic cool weather flavors like caramel, vanilla, and Irish whiskey.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farms

When you're picking up some Milanos, it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC advises against running nonessential errands. You can also use pay ahead methods and schedule a curbside pick-up or grocery delivery if available. When you go to the grocery store, follow the local procedures, wear a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, and use hand sanitizer after leaving a store.

Similar to a socially distanced summer, fall may also be different than what you planned, but at least you can enjoy the flavor of the season with the returning Pumpkin Spice Milanos hit shelves in late August.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.