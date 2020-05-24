It's time to sweeten up your happy hour routine with a perfect pairing of bold wines and chocolatey cookies. This Milano cookie and Nocking Point Wine Happier Hour Box features five bottles of vino that pair perfectly with your favorite decadent snacks. Here are the details on the special-edition selection.

Milano and Nocking Point Wine have teamed up for a boozy collaboration to celebrate National Wine Day on Monday, May 25. The Milano x Nocking Point Wine Happier Hour Box features five Nocking Point Wines, as well as a guide on the perfect cookies to pair them with.

The box of wines includes a Happier Hour Pairing Guide to see how you can match your favorite glass of wine from the box with a Milano cookie flavor. Though the box doesn't include the cookies themselves, you'll find a special offer for free Milano cookies so you can pick them up at your nearest grocery store at no cost. You can purchase the box on the Nocking Point website for $125.

The Happier Hour Pairing Guide recommends Double Dark Chocolate Milano cookies paired with "Year VI" Cabernet Sauvignon, a full-bodied red with bold notes of cacao; Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Milano cookies paired with "Origins" Pinot Noir, a medium-bodied red that's berry forward; Milk Chocolate Milano cookies paired with "Basic Witch Potion No.2" Rosé, a rosé that is smooth and light-bodied; Raspberry Milano cookies paired with"KDH" Sauvignon Blanc, a chilled, crisp white wine; and Orange Milano cookies paired with "Loud and Clear" White Blend, which has notes of citrus fruits and spices to enhance the cookie's flavor.

Courtesy of Milano Cookie and Nocking Point Wine

If you're feeling lucky, you can try your hand at the Happier Hour Box giveaway on Instagram, which began Friday, Wednesday, May 22 and ends Wednesday, May 27. There will be one winner who will receive a Nocking Point gift card to purchase the Happier Hour Box as well as five bags of Milano cookies to complete the pairing experience. All you'll need to do is follow @NockingPoint and @MilanoCookies and tag a friend as a virtual "cheers" in the comments of this Instagram post.

To participate, you'll need to be a legal resident of the United States, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and all other U.S. territories outside of the United States, and be 21 years old or older. If you're the lucky winner, you'll be notified via DM.

With exciting freebies to score, get ready to kick off the National Wine Day celebrations.