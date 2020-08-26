With fall just around the corner, Dunkin' is helping customers raise a glass to the end of patio season with a new coffee and beer mash-up. Just like its previous collections, Dunkin's Fall 2020 Harpoon Brewery collaboration brews up classic cold weather beers with some notes of your favorite DD sips. And for the first time ever, some offerings are infused with real donuts. From a PSL-inspired sip to a brew made with jelly donuts, this new collection will make you want to toast to the changing seasons.

While the Boston-based coffee and donuts chain and Harpoon Brewery have previously teamed up to bring customers their popular Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter for two years in a row, they decided to expand their offerings for fall 2020 with three new beers inspired by some of Dunkin's most popular menu items. Beginning in September, customers can purchase three new beers, including the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin "Spiced Latte Ale," which is inspired by DD's new Signature PSL. Just like its caffeinated counterpart, the ale is brewed with a hint of coffee as well as real pumpkin and pumpkin pie flavoring. The beer, which clocks in at a 5.2% ABV, will sell for $9.99 for a 6-pack at participating retailers and will also be available on draft at some locations.

In addition, the two companies will be paying tribute to two of Dunkin's popular donuts with a Boston Kreme Stout and Jelly Donut IPA that are infused with the real donuts. The Boston Kreme-inspired offering promises to win chocolate lovers over as it's brewed with cocao nibs and chunks of the pastry. The Dry Irish Stout has an ABV of 4.3%. Meanwhile, the Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut IPA infuses a hazy IPA with donuts and raspberry purée during the brewing process. Hüll Melon and Citra hops adds extra citrus notes to the fruity beverage, which is 5.7% ABV.

A mixed 12-pack of these three new beers in addition to the returning Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter, which infuses Dunkin's Original Blend coffee with American Porter for a beer that contains chocolate, toffee, and caramel-forward flavors, will sell for $14.99.

Courtesy of Dunkin' & Harpoon Brewery

Starting in September, you can head to select Harpoon markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast to purchase them. To locate the closest participating location near you, you can use Harpoon’s Beer Finder.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, you should wear a face mask when heading to a Harpoon location to pick up your beer and should practice social distancing from other patrons whenever possible. In addition, you should wash your hands after handling your purchase.

With September just a few days away, you'll want to schedule a stop along with your other beer-loving friends and pick up a 6 or 12-pack (or two) of these unique new brews to try once they're available.