When you're at home, there are so many things that you could be doing. But, you might end up kicking back on the couch and catching up on your favorite show. That's always a relaxing go-to activity, but when you're tired of doing the same ol', same ol', consider spicing up your IG Story. This list of Instagram Story ideas when you're bored at home is a perfect place to start.

Now's the time to take your 'Gram game to the next level. While you're lounging at home, you could be giving your friends something funny, creative, or delicious to look forward to in your stories. Instead of simply watching your favorite reality TV saga, bring your IG followers along for the ride by giving them a play-by-play of what's going on. Or if you're in the mood to show off your skills in the kitchen, try to whip up something that's straight out of a foodie magazine.

By posting any of these 11 things on your Instagram Story, you're not only providing some seriously cool content for your friends to see, but you may start seeing more reactions coming in, too. Pretty soon, you'll forget all about being bored, because you'll have something really fun to focus all your attention on.

1. A Drool-Worthy Pic Of Your Lunch Shutterstock A dish like avocado toast is so Instagram-worthy that it deserves a proper snap before you dig in. Style an artsy photo of your lunch with just the right filters to make it pop, and post it on your IG Story.

2. A Snap Of Your Pup Getting A Bath During Golden Hour Golden hour is the time during sunset when the lighting is perfect and the colors in the sky are dreamy AF. Take advantage of this time to snap a pic of you giving your pup a bath outside. It combines two of the most 'Gram-worthy things — a sunset and your pooch — so you know everyone will love it.

3. A Recipe Tutorial Showing Off Your Baking Skills If you love to bake, show off your skills in a series of Instagram Stories. Give your followers a lesson in the kitchen by bringing them along for the adventure while you bake something delicious. At the end of the video, show off your fresh treats, along with a recipe for your friends to try for themselves.

4. A Boomerang Of Your At-Home Happy Hour Setup Even at home, you can still have happy hour with your friends. Simply set up a Zoom call and have your homemade drinks ready to enjoy. Before you take a sip, make sure to get a Boomerang of you showing off your at-home happy hour setup with a cute glass, mixers, and maybe some string lights.

5. A Vlog-Worthy Beauty Routine Shutterstock If you're constantly getting asked about your beauty routine, now is the time to share your secrets. Put together an Instagram Story that breaks down everything you do for your friends to follow along. You can even edit your video with color text of what each product is called and where you bought it.

6. A Bestie Pic From Your Zoom Call Thanks to the technology we have today, it's super easy to hang out with your friends whenever, even if they're long-distance. Set up a Zoom call where you can catch up and play online games. Make sure to snap a screenshot of everyone together. You can even adjust all of your virtual backgrounds so they match or follow a fun theme, like your favorite Disney movie.

7. A Play-By-Play Of Your Favorite Reality TV Show Instead of just watching The Bachelor or The Voice, bring your followers along for the fun with an Instagram story play-by-play. Document your favorite moments, and add in some commentary.

8. A Funny Pic Of You Recreating Your Favorite Meme For some LOLs, recreate your favorite memes. For example, you can get cozy in a blanket and make yourself some tea to channel a cute Baby Yoda sippin' tea meme.

9. A Dance Routine With Your Roomie Shutterstock If you've been inspired by a few TikTok videos or a music video you keep watching, now is the time to get up and dance. Learn a routine with your roomie, and once you've nailed it, it's time to record a video for Instagram.

10. A Peaceful Overhead Snap Of Your Early Morning Coffee For something super artsy, capture a peaceful overhead shot of your first cup of coffee in the morning. Set up your fave mug, a book you're reading, and maybe a plate of toast on your dining room table. Choose a retro, cute filter, and snap a pic staring down at your cozy setup.