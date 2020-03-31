35 TikTok Dance Challenge Captions That Are Totally Scroll-Stopping

Nowadays, it's easy to find yourself endlessly scrolling through TikTok, watching video after video. The memes and lip syncs always have you laughing, and the dance challenges make you want to get up and move. After studying the steps and following tutorials, you may have all the moves nailed down, so it's time to hit record. All you need next are some TikTok dance challenge captions to complete your post.

There are so many dance challenges to choose from. The #renegade is a classic one to start with, and if you're home with the family or your roomies, it might be fun to try something like the #BlindingLights challenge. Once you crush one, you'll want to do them all. You just have to be prepared for posting all of your videos, which is why having a list of captions on hand makes it much easier.

While the hashtags are important for getting people to see your posts, it's the caption that can really capture someone's attention. Since you're a TikTok scroller, you know how important it is to get your friends and followers to stop the scroll and pay attention to your video. They may have seen these dances just as many times as you have, so draw them in with any of these 35 captions that are clever and scroll-stopping.

1. "What, like it's hard?" — Legally Blonde

2. "Don't even ask me how long it took to nail this."

3. "I had to dance like no one's watching."

4. "I didn't go to the gym today, but I did spend hours trying to do a dance challenge, so that's pretty much the same thing."

5. "If given the chance, you gotta dance."

6. "And onto the next challenge."

7. "Friend: So, what did you do today? Me: This."

8. "Where's my trophy for completing this challenge?"

9. "Hello, Broadway. Here I come."

10. "If I'm ever late for something, you can just assume I was doing a TikTok challenge."

11. "To TikTok, or not to TikTok? That's a silly question. Of course, we TikTok."

12. "Why be moody when you can shake your booty?"

13. "Take more chances. Dance more dances."

14. "I've got 99 problems and this challenge is one of them."

15. "If you stayed for the whole dance, you might as well 'like' the video."

16. "If you stumble, make it a part of the dance... or reshoot it again."

17. "I'm a dancer and TikTok is my stage."

18. "Oh, I wanna dance with somebody." — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

19. "'One more time' is always a lie."

20. "I never miss a chance to dance."

21. "Stop what you're doing and watch me dance."

22. Whoever said 'practice makes perfect' was not trying to learn a TikTok dance."

23. "When in doubt, dance it out."

24. "If the music's good, you gotta dance."

25. "If I can do it, so can you."

26. "Found this clip from the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars.'"

27. "You gotta make them stop and stare."

28. "I challenge you to a duet."

29. "Make sure you stretch before you TikTok."

30. "I make this look easy."

31. "Hey, Beyoncé... if you're looking for a new backup dancer, I'm available."

32. "I'm going to '5, 6, 7, 8' all day!"

33. "You have to dance your heart out every single time."

34. "It's called a challenge for a reason."

35. "Currently napping after dancing all day."